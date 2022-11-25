Read full article on original website
Related
Sasser hits 7 3′s, No. 1 Houston beats Norfolk State 100-52
HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, Tramon Mark added 16 points and No. 1 Houston routed Norfolk State 100-52 in the Cougars’ first game as the top-ranked team in nearly 40 years Tuesday night. Houston, which was playing as the No. 1 team for the first...
No. 1 South Carolina rallies past No. 15 UCLA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston, looking healthy as ever, had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as No. 1 South Carolina rallied from 10-points down to beat No. 15 UCLA 73-64 on Tuesday night. Boston had missed the second half in a win over Hampton on Sunday...
Comments / 0