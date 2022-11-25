Read full article on original website
Kim Clavel-Jessica Nery Plata unification bout postponed due to flu
Kim Clavel and Jessica Nery Plata's junior flyweight unification fight set for Thursday has been postponed after Clavel came down with the flu.
Sporting News
Iran vs USA World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Iran and USA wrap up their Group B campaigns with a crucial showdown in Al Thumama on November 29 as they both fight for a knockout-stage spot. The U.S. sealed an impressive 0-0 draw against group leaders England last time out with Iran snatching a dramatic late 2-0 win over Wales.
Sporting News
Canelo blasts Messi on Twitter after video shows Argentina star apparently cleaning floor with Mexico jersey
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is ready to defend his country against all who he believes insults it. That includes international soccer icons. Canelo, the undisputed super-middleweight champion from Mexico, took exception to the fact that Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentine National Team, disrespected Mexico. Following a 2-0...
