Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
News 12
Police: Man stabbed in the shoulder at Bronx subway station by armed robber
A man was stabbed in an attempted robbery at the Fordham Road Station overnight in the Bronx, authorities say. According to police, the victim was leaving the station when he was approached on the staircase by the robber who demanded money. When he didn't get the money, police say he stabbed the victim in the shoulder.
Man stabbed in Bronx subway stairwell after attempted robbery, suspect sought
Police are searching for a suspect who they said stabbed a man in the stairwell of a Bronx subway station Monday night, police said.
norwoodnews.org
University Heights: Suspect Sought in Non-Fatal Shooting, Victim Struck in Head Area
Officials from the 52nd Precinct are calling on the public to help with an investigation into a non-fatal shooting incident in University Heights. They said the incident occurred on Nov. 26 at around 2:24 a.m. opposite 138 West Fordham Road. Police said a suspect shot and struck a victim in...
2 armed men steal cash and jewelry in Bronx home invasion, police say
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two armed men robbed a Bronx apartment while the victims were home Tuesday morning, police said. Authorities responded to the home invasion at a third-floor apartment on Bruckner Boulevard in Unionport at around 9:30 a.m., officials said. The suspects threatened the people in the home with a gun before stealing […]
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE Highbridge: Three-Vehicle Fire Reported on Cross Bronx Expressway
A three-vehicle fire has been reported on the Cross Bronx Expressway at around 12.30 on Nov. 29, 2022. Video courtesy of the Citizens’ App. New York State Alert System reported a vehicle fire on the southbound lane of the Cross Bronx Expressway, just past the Major Deegan Expressway on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29.
bkreader.com
Gunman Chases Victim Down the Block During East NY Shooting
A gunman chased a man down the block during a shooting in Brooklyn. It happened November 7 around 4:30 p.m. on Linwood Street and Pitkin Avenue in East New York. The victim had just parked on the block. He tried to escape from the gunman and at one point ducked behind […] Click here to view original web page at www.msn.com.
Ex-con arrested for Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally
An ex-con has been arrested for a September Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally, police said Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, was nabbed Monday at a Family Dollar store in Brownsville and charged with murder, assault and possession of a firearm. Police say he fatally shot Michael Valentine, 40 at Ashford and Fulton Sts. in Cypress Hills at about 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 25. A ...
2 men struck outside Queens nightclub, gunman sought
The NYPD is looking to identify a gunman who shot and struck two men outside of a Queens nightclub early Sunday, authorities said.
News 12
Police search for 2 people caught on camera stealing car
A car that was stolen from a woman outside of a church over the weekend was found in a different section of the Bronx, and police are searching for the two suspects responsible. On Saturday night, Valencia Tobias went for a quick drive to Mount Carmel Pentecostal Church in Allerton...
Baby found in the Bronx after car stolen with girl inside: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A car was stolen with a 1-year-old girl inside in the Bronx on Monday evening, police said. The car was left running on Bronxwood Avenue near East 225th Street in Wakefield, officials said. The car and child were found several miles away on East Gun Hill Road in Baychester The child […]
Family wants answers after gas station employee shot in head in Bronx
NEW YORK -- A family in Pakistan has issued a desperate plea for answers after their relative was shot in the head while working at a gas station in the Allerton section of the Bronx.They're at a loss over who would shoot him and why, and they're trying to piece together details from the other side of the world.They shared new video of the moments leading up to the heinous crime with CBS2's Tim McNicholas on Sunday.READ MORE: Doctors at Jacobi Hospital are trying to save the life of Zulfiqar Ali Albi, a gas station employee shot on the job a few...
NYPD searching for family of homeless man found dead in Starlight Park waters
Police say they need the public's help in locating a man's family members after police say he was found dead floating in a body of water inside Starlight Park.
Source: Pregnant woman stabbed in the stomach in New Rochelle
Police say an arrest has been made and that the wounds are superficial.
2 people injured in Bronx apartment building fire
A fire at a Bronx apartment building Monday evening injured at least two people, FDNY officials said.
VIDEO: Group attacks man inside Queens subway station
Police are searching for a group of people linked to an assault at a Queens subway station.
NBC New York
Cops Arrest Alleged Repeat Rapist After 2nd Attack at NYC Hotel
An alleged rapist accused of targeting women at a hotel in the Bronx has finally been arrested, police announced. Dashawn Williams, a 28-year-old from Randall's Island, is behind two sex attacks and robberies at the 7 Days Hotel off Bruckner Boulevard, the NYPD said. Arrested on charges of rape and...
norwoodnews.org
Mother of Two Infants Fatally Stabbed at Mt. Hope Shelter Charged with their Murder
The two infants who, as reported, died having been stabbed multiple times on Saturday, Nov. 27, following an apparent domestic incident at a family shelter in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx, have been formally identified, along with their 22-year-old mother who has been charged with their murder, police said.
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in Bronx
BRONX - A man living in a Randalls Island homeless shelter, who has previous arrests for sexual assaults, has been charged with raping two women in the same motel moths apart. Police arrested 28-year-old Dashawn Williams and charged him with 2 counts of rape and 2 counts of menacing for two separate attacks at the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.
Bronx mom charged in murders of two young sons: NYPD
MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two young boys found lifeless in a bathtub in the Bronx over the weekend died from multiple stab wounds to the neck, the New York City medical examiner’s office confirmed on Monday. Police have charged the boys’ mother, 22-year-old Dimone Fleming, with counts of murder with depraved indifference to […]
Mother in custody after fatal stabbing of baby and toddler in the Bronx
Police said a 16-year-old boy was driving a Mustang Officers first responded to a 911 call at around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, finding a naked 24-year-old woman who was “acting erratic but non-violent.” [ more › ]
Comments / 9