News 12

Police: Man stabbed in the shoulder at Bronx subway station by armed robber

A man was stabbed in an attempted robbery at the Fordham Road Station overnight in the Bronx, authorities say. According to police, the victim was leaving the station when he was approached on the staircase by the robber who demanded money. When he didn't get the money, police say he stabbed the victim in the shoulder.
PIX11

2 armed men steal cash and jewelry in Bronx home invasion, police say

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two armed men robbed a Bronx apartment while the victims were home Tuesday morning, police said. Authorities responded to the home invasion at a third-floor apartment on Bruckner Boulevard in Unionport at around 9:30 a.m., officials said. The suspects threatened the people in the home with a gun before stealing […]
norwoodnews.org

UPDATE Highbridge: Three-Vehicle Fire Reported on Cross Bronx Expressway

A three-vehicle fire has been reported on the Cross Bronx Expressway at around 12.30 on Nov. 29, 2022. Video courtesy of the Citizens’ App. New York State Alert System reported a vehicle fire on the southbound lane of the Cross Bronx Expressway, just past the Major Deegan Expressway on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29.
bkreader.com

Gunman Chases Victim Down the Block During East NY Shooting

A gunman chased a man down the block during a shooting in Brooklyn. It happened November 7 around 4:30 p.m. on Linwood Street and Pitkin Avenue in East New York. The victim had just parked on the block. He tried to escape from the gunman and at one point ducked behind […] Click here to view original web page at www.msn.com.
Daily News

Ex-con arrested for Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally

An ex-con has been arrested for a September Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally, police said Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, was nabbed Monday at a Family Dollar store in Brownsville and charged with murder, assault and possession of a firearm. Police say he fatally shot Michael Valentine, 40 at Ashford and Fulton Sts. in Cypress Hills at about 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 25. A ...
News 12

Police search for 2 people caught on camera stealing car

A car that was stolen from a woman outside of a church over the weekend was found in a different section of the Bronx, and police are searching for the two suspects responsible. On Saturday night, Valencia Tobias went for a quick drive to Mount Carmel Pentecostal Church in Allerton...
PIX11

Baby found in the Bronx after car stolen with girl inside: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A car was stolen with a 1-year-old girl inside in the Bronx on Monday evening, police said. The car was left running on Bronxwood Avenue near East 225th Street in Wakefield, officials said. The car and child were found several miles away on East Gun Hill Road in Baychester The child […]
CBS New York

Family wants answers after gas station employee shot in head in Bronx

NEW YORK -- A family in Pakistan has issued a desperate plea for answers after their relative was shot in the head while working at a gas station in the Allerton section of the Bronx.They're at a loss over who would shoot him and why, and they're trying to piece together details from the other side of the world.They shared new video of the moments leading up to the heinous crime with CBS2's Tim McNicholas on Sunday.READ MORE: Doctors at Jacobi Hospital are trying to save the life of Zulfiqar Ali Albi, a gas station employee shot on the job a few...
NBC New York

Cops Arrest Alleged Repeat Rapist After 2nd Attack at NYC Hotel

An alleged rapist accused of targeting women at a hotel in the Bronx has finally been arrested, police announced. Dashawn Williams, a 28-year-old from Randall's Island, is behind two sex attacks and robberies at the 7 Days Hotel off Bruckner Boulevard, the NYPD said. Arrested on charges of rape and...
BronxVoice

Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in Bronx

BRONX - A man living in a Randalls Island homeless shelter, who has previous arrests for sexual assaults, has been charged with raping two women in the same motel moths apart. Police arrested 28-year-old Dashawn Williams and charged him with 2 counts of rape and 2 counts of menacing for two separate attacks at the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.
PIX11

Bronx mom charged in murders of two young sons: NYPD

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two young boys found lifeless in a bathtub in the Bronx over the weekend died from multiple stab wounds to the neck, the New York City medical examiner’s office confirmed on Monday. Police have charged the boys’ mother, 22-year-old Dimone Fleming, with counts of murder with depraved indifference to […]
