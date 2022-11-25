Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
norwoodnews.org
University Heights: Suspect Sought in Non-Fatal Shooting, Victim Struck in Head Area
Officials from the 52nd Precinct are calling on the public to help with an investigation into a non-fatal shooting incident in University Heights. They said the incident occurred on Nov. 26 at around 2:24 a.m. opposite 138 West Fordham Road. Police said a suspect shot and struck a victim in...
Man stabbed in stairwell of Bronx subway station, police say
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — An assailant stabbed a man in the stairwell of a Bronx subway station Monday night, police said. The 49-year-old victim had refused to give the suspect money prior to the attack in the stairwell of the B and D lines at the Fordham Road station at around 11 p.m., according […]
Duo chases, slashes man on Bronx street
A 26-year-old man was chased by a pair of attackers who slashed him on his arm in the Bronx last week, authorities said.
norwoodnews.org
University Heights: Search for Missing 12-Year-Old Boy
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a 12-year-old boy reported missing from University Heights. It was reported to police that Saul Delorbe of 2257 University Avenue was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at around 00.50 a.m. He is around 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, has a thin build, a light complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweat-suit and black jacket.
NYPD seek family of homeless man found dead under Bronx park overpass
The NYPD is looking to locate any family members of a man whose body was found floating under a Bronx overpass earlier this month, authorities said.
NBC New York
Teen Attacked In A Gang Assault
Police are searching for four teens who attacked a 15-year-old boy in Long Island City on Monday. Investigators say that afternoon, the boy was approached on Broadway by a group of four teen boys who began to assault him. Police say two of them wielded a cane and a stick.
norwoodnews.org
Highbridge: Two-Vehicle Fire Reported on Cross Bronx Expressway
A two-vehicle fire has been reported on the Cross Bronx Expressway at around 12.30 on Nov. 29, 2022. Video courtesy of the Citizens’ App. New York State Alert System reported a vehicle fire on the southbound lane of the Cross Bronx Expressway, just past the Major Deegan Expressway on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29.
norwoodnews.org
Mother of Two Infants Fatally Stabbed at Mt. Hope Shelter Charged with their Murder
The two infants who, as reported, died having been stabbed multiple times on Saturday, Nov. 27, following an apparent domestic incident at a family shelter in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx, have been formally identified, along with their 22-year-old mother who has been charged with their murder, police said.
bronx.com
Dimone Fleming, 22, Arrested For The Murder Of 11-Month-Old Octavius Fleming-Canada And 3-Year-Old Dashawn Fleming
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 1921 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an emotionally disturbed person at 246 Echo Place, located within the confines of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a naked 22-year-old female acting erratically and placed her into custody.
Man shot after dancing with woman in Brooklyn park
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A gunman walked up to a man dancing in Brooklyn Bridge Park, argued with him, pulled out a gun and shot him, police said Monday. The 33-year-old victim was dancing with a woman he’d just met before he was shot in the abdomen shortly after midnight on Aug. 30, officials said. He was […]
Bronx mom charged in murders of two young sons: NYPD
MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two young boys found lifeless in a bathtub in the Bronx over the weekend died from multiple stab wounds to the neck, the New York City medical examiner’s office confirmed on Monday. Police have charged the boys’ mother, 22-year-old Dimone Fleming, with counts of murder with depraved indifference to […]
Man killed in early-morning Upper Manhattan shooting: Police
A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Police are looking for five suspects to question about this incident.
11-month-old, 3-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC; mother in custody
NEW YORK — Two children were fatally stabbed at an apartment in a New York City family shelter on Saturday night and their mother was in custody, authorities said. The boys -- an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old, died in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx, WABC-TV reported. Police said the boys were discovered with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, according to the television station.
Mom in custody in death of 2 kids in Bronx paced outside with hands on her head: witness
MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Before she was taken into custody for observation in connection with the deaths of her 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy, a mom paced outside, a witness said. Francis Pimentel spotted the woman on Saturday night on Echo Place in the Bronx. Pimentel demonstrated the way she walked, placing his hands […]
Fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash kills woman, impacts traffic
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman was killed in a fiery crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Tuesday when her car was crushed between two trucks and burst into flames, according to authorities. The deadly collision, which unfolded around 12:30 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, initially left all lanes of the […]
bronx.com
NYPD School Crossing Guard, Marthew Marichal, 41, Arrested
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 1829 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Marthew Marichal. NYPD School Crossing Guard. Charges:. harassment;. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in Bronx
BRONX - A man living in a Randalls Island homeless shelter, who has previous arrests for sexual assaults, has been charged with raping two women in the same motel moths apart. Police arrested 28-year-old Dashawn Williams and charged him with 2 counts of rape and 2 counts of menacing for two separate attacks at the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.
norwoodnews.org
Edenwald: Man Sought following Groping Incident aboard MTA Bus
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the man seen in the attached video and photos who is sought in connection to a groping incident that occurred on a bus in the Edenwald section of The Bronx. Police said that on Thursday, July 28, at approximately 7.03...
Man fatally shot on Harlem street flees in car and crashes before dying
A man fatally shot on a Harlem street Sunday fled in a car and crashed before dying, police sources said. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest near Broadway and W. 143rd St. at about 3 a.m., cops said. He managed to get into his car and drove off but crashed into a road median, sources said. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved, police said. His name was not ...
Man, 19, killed, 3 injured in multi-car crash on Long Island
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was driving southbound on Ocean Avenue in Lynbrook just after midnight when his BMW sedan collided with a Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Peninsula Boulevard.
Comments / 2