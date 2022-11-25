NEW YORK — Two children were fatally stabbed at an apartment in a New York City family shelter on Saturday night and their mother was in custody, authorities said. The boys -- an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old, died in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx, WABC-TV reported. Police said the boys were discovered with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, according to the television station.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO