Bronx, NY

PIX11

Man stabbed in stairwell of Bronx subway station, police say

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — An assailant stabbed a man in the stairwell of a Bronx subway station Monday night, police said. The 49-year-old victim had refused to give the suspect money prior to the attack in the stairwell of the B and D lines at the Fordham Road station at around 11 p.m., according […]
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

University Heights: Search for Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a 12-year-old boy reported missing from University Heights. It was reported to police that Saul Delorbe of 2257 University Avenue was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at around 00.50 a.m. He is around 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, has a thin build, a light complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweat-suit and black jacket.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Teen Attacked In A Gang Assault

Police are searching for four teens who attacked a 15-year-old boy in Long Island City on Monday. Investigators say that afternoon, the boy was approached on Broadway by a group of four teen boys who began to assault him. Police say two of them wielded a cane and a stick.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Highbridge: Two-Vehicle Fire Reported on Cross Bronx Expressway

A two-vehicle fire has been reported on the Cross Bronx Expressway at around 12.30 on Nov. 29, 2022. Video courtesy of the Citizens’ App. New York State Alert System reported a vehicle fire on the southbound lane of the Cross Bronx Expressway, just past the Major Deegan Expressway on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot after dancing with woman in Brooklyn park

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A gunman walked up to a man dancing in Brooklyn Bridge Park, argued with him, pulled out a gun and shot him, police said Monday.  The 33-year-old victim was dancing with a woman he’d just met before he was shot in the abdomen shortly after midnight on Aug. 30, officials said. He was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx mom charged in murders of two young sons: NYPD

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two young boys found lifeless in a bathtub in the Bronx over the weekend died from multiple stab wounds to the neck, the New York City medical examiner’s office confirmed on Monday. Police have charged the boys’ mother, 22-year-old Dimone Fleming, with counts of murder with depraved indifference to […]
BRONX, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

11-month-old, 3-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC; mother in custody

NEW YORK — Two children were fatally stabbed at an apartment in a New York City family shelter on Saturday night and their mother was in custody, authorities said. The boys -- an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old, died in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx, WABC-TV reported. Police said the boys were discovered with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, according to the television station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Fiery Cross Bronx Expressway crash kills woman, impacts traffic

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman was killed in a fiery crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Tuesday when her car was crushed between two trucks and burst into flames, according to authorities. The deadly collision, which unfolded around 12:30 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, initially left all lanes of the […]
BAYONNE, NJ
bronx.com

NYPD School Crossing Guard, Marthew Marichal, 41, Arrested

On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 1829 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Marthew Marichal. NYPD School Crossing Guard. Charges:. harassment;. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in Bronx

BRONX - A man living in a Randalls Island homeless shelter, who has previous arrests for sexual assaults, has been charged with raping two women in the same motel moths apart. Police arrested 28-year-old Dashawn Williams and charged him with 2 counts of rape and 2 counts of menacing for two separate attacks at the 7 Days Hotel two months apart.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Edenwald: Man Sought following Groping Incident aboard MTA Bus

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the man seen in the attached video and photos who is sought in connection to a groping incident that occurred on a bus in the Edenwald section of The Bronx. Police said that on Thursday, July 28, at approximately 7.03...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man fatally shot on Harlem street flees in car and crashes before dying

A man fatally shot on a Harlem street Sunday fled in a car and crashed before dying, police sources said. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest near Broadway and W. 143rd St. at about 3 a.m., cops said. He managed to get into his car and drove off but crashed into a road median, sources said. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved, police said. His name was not ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

