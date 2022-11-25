ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

McKenzie reveals 'ultimate goal' as he looks to make Test rugby return

World Cup hopeful Damian McKenzie has revealed his “ultimate goal” for next year, as the playmaker looks to make his return to international rugby. The Rugby World Cup is an incredibly unique celebration of the sport, as players and coaches realise their dreams of representing their countries on the biggest stage – while fans dare to dream.
'We can genuinely win the Rugby World Cup': Wallabies fans reflect on 2022

Not everything went the Wallabies’ way in 2022, but it hasn’t stopped Australian rugby fans from daring to dream almost nine months out from the World Cup. The Wallabies showed plenty of promise and character throughout a tough 2022 season, which saw them lose a number of thrilling Tests by agonizing margins.
Springbok Du Toit awaits fate as disciplinary hearing set

The date has been set for South African prop Thomas du Toit’s disciplinary hearing following his red card against England for a high tackle. Springboks replacement front rower will attend an independent disciplinary hearing for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13, a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously.
How the Wallabies can 'upset a few people' at next year's RWC

Australian rugby great Phil Waugh believes the Wallabies can “upset a few people” at next year’s World Cup in France, despite their “disappointing loss record for the year.”. The Wallabies moved up from eighth to sixth in World Rugby’s official rankings after their win over Wales...
GEORGIA STATE

