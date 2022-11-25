Read full article on original website
Popular Rochester Restaurant Planning To Reopen Soon at New Location
Remember that restaurant that used to be in the basement of Porch? A huge rush of people showed up to say goodbye when Porch announced it was closing in Rochester, Minnesota back in September 2021. When that restaurant closed, it also meant that the doors closed for Boxcar Hippie. Well,...
2 New Flights Out of Rochester Just Announced By Sun Country
Escape Rochester, Minnesota On Two New Flights From Sun Country Airlines. As soon as the snow started flying today, I hopped on the 'ol internet and searched "where can I fly to that is warm". Before I even heard about the new flights leaving from Rochester, I found a flight to one of my happy places, California, for just $74. Yes, $74. That flight is from MSP but starting December 15th, I can hop on a plane from Rochester to MSP and catch my flight to sunny California without needing to find a van to take me up to the Twin Cities or a place to park my car.
Rochester Police Now Offering Catalytic Converter Marking Kits
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester has joined the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in offering free catalytic converter marking kits. The kits, offered by the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau, feature a label that etches a unique number onto a catalytic converter. Once the label is attached to one of the emission control devices, it uses a chemical process to permanently etch the number onto the catalytic converter.
State Patrol – Several Hundred Crashes Since the Snow Arrived
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, the heaviest snowfall from today's winter storm has been found in the Twin Cities area. As of late Tuesday afternoon, there were numerous reports of 8 inches of accumulation across the Twin Cities. Areas just south and north of the Twin Cities are reporting around 4 inches of accumulation, while the snowfall totals in the Rochester area have been mainly between 1 and 3 inches.
TV Station Predicts Snowfall In Most Minnesota Way Ever
This time of year, we're used to seeing snow in the forecast, but leave it to one TV station to predict our latest snowfall in the most Minnesota way ever. Snow in the North Star State in November and December is about as common as encountering a red light at one of the 216 stoplights along West Circle Drive here in Rochester. So I'm guessing that forecasting more of the white stuff-- even if it IS one of our first snowfall events of the season-- can get a bit monotonous.
Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit
Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. This theft is devastating for our programming as it will take several...
Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
Rochester Included in Winter Weather Advisory on Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester area is included in a winter weather advisory for much of the day tomorrow because of an approaching storm system that could dump more than half of a foot of snow on parts of southern Minnesota. The National Weather Service posted the advisory...
Big Watch Party for World Cup in Rochester’s Peace Plaza
Watch the FIFA World Cup at A Viewing Party In Rochester's Peace Plaza!. The viewing party will be like watching Minnesota at Green Bay...but the action will not be on a heated grass field. Instead, it'll be on a 19-foot LED screen in Peace Plaza. From the Rochester Downtown Alliance...
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
Update: Elderly Pedestrian Struck by Pickup in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released more information about the vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred near Silver Lake last week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Monday a pick-up driven by a 37-year-old Rochester man was stopped in the westbound lane of 14th St. Northeast waiting to make a right turn onto northbound Broadway Ave. The driver told officers he looked both ways then proceeded to begin the right hand turn when he struck a pedestrian, described as an 81-year-old man, in the crosswalk.
Rochester Woman Accused of Stealing $1,400 in Coats from Scheels
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Rochester woman they say stole $1,400 worth of coats from Scheels in October and November. 22-year-old Vena Noch was arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday and was released without bail but with conditions. The criminal complaint accuses Noch of stealing the four different jackets during four separate trips to the sporting goods store.
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Tuesday, November 29, 2022
A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 9 PM tonight across SE MN. Mixed precipitation is expected with snow and ice accumulation. Here are the school closings, delays, and other weather-related cancellations and announcements across the Rochester and Southern Minnesota area for Tuesday, November 29, 2022:. Schools:. Alden-Conger Public Schools: Closing...
KEYC
MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The MN Department of Natural Resources has determined the cause of death of the over 100 geese that were found at Loon Lake in Waseca. The DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease. The source of the fungal infection...
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Include a Rice County City, According to This Article
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
knsiradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued Ahead of Snow System Arriving Tuesday Morning
(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in place until 9:00 Tuesday night for several counties, including Sherburne and Wright in central Minnesota. Three to five inches of snow are expected today, stretching from the Wisconsin border back toward Worthington, over to Fairmont and...
Three Injured, One Critically in Rollover Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Wisconsin woman with serious injuries was one of three people sent to a hospital as the result of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Winona County Monday afternoon. The State Patrol says an SUV, driven by 76-year-old Duane Foulkes of Beaver Dam, WI, left the westbound...
Your Guide to Festive Holiday Events in Southeast Minnesota this Weekend
Once Thanksgiving is over and Friday the 25th hits it's officially the holiday season! At least for me, some people already started listening to Christmas music. But whether you've already been in the Christmas mood or you're waiting until after Thanksgiving to celebrate, this weekend is a great time to check out some festive holiday events in southeast Minnesota!
KIMT
Empty vehicle found in median on Highway 14 leads to Rochester man being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 21-year-old Rochester man is facing DUI charges following a crash early Sunday morning that left authorities searching for the driver. The sheriff’s office said it found a vehicle just after 2 a.m. upside down in the median at Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township.
KFIL Radio
