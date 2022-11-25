ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KFIL Radio

2 New Flights Out of Rochester Just Announced By Sun Country

Escape Rochester, Minnesota On Two New Flights From Sun Country Airlines. As soon as the snow started flying today, I hopped on the 'ol internet and searched "where can I fly to that is warm". Before I even heard about the new flights leaving from Rochester, I found a flight to one of my happy places, California, for just $74. Yes, $74. That flight is from MSP but starting December 15th, I can hop on a plane from Rochester to MSP and catch my flight to sunny California without needing to find a van to take me up to the Twin Cities or a place to park my car.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Police Now Offering Catalytic Converter Marking Kits

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester has joined the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in offering free catalytic converter marking kits. The kits, offered by the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau, feature a label that etches a unique number onto a catalytic converter. Once the label is attached to one of the emission control devices, it uses a chemical process to permanently etch the number onto the catalytic converter.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

State Patrol – Several Hundred Crashes Since the Snow Arrived

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, the heaviest snowfall from today's winter storm has been found in the Twin Cities area. As of late Tuesday afternoon, there were numerous reports of 8 inches of accumulation across the Twin Cities. Areas just south and north of the Twin Cities are reporting around 4 inches of accumulation, while the snowfall totals in the Rochester area have been mainly between 1 and 3 inches.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

TV Station Predicts Snowfall In Most Minnesota Way Ever

This time of year, we're used to seeing snow in the forecast, but leave it to one TV station to predict our latest snowfall in the most Minnesota way ever. Snow in the North Star State in November and December is about as common as encountering a red light at one of the 216 stoplights along West Circle Drive here in Rochester. So I'm guessing that forecasting more of the white stuff-- even if it IS one of our first snowfall events of the season-- can get a bit monotonous.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit

Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. This theft is devastating for our programming as it will take several...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Included in Winter Weather Advisory on Tuesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester area is included in a winter weather advisory for much of the day tomorrow because of an approaching storm system that could dump more than half of a foot of snow on parts of southern Minnesota. The National Weather Service posted the advisory...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Update: Elderly Pedestrian Struck by Pickup in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released more information about the vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred near Silver Lake last week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Monday a pick-up driven by a 37-year-old Rochester man was stopped in the westbound lane of 14th St. Northeast waiting to make a right turn onto northbound Broadway Ave. The driver told officers he looked both ways then proceeded to begin the right hand turn when he struck a pedestrian, described as an 81-year-old man, in the crosswalk.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Woman Accused of Stealing $1,400 in Coats from Scheels

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Rochester woman they say stole $1,400 worth of coats from Scheels in October and November. 22-year-old Vena Noch was arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday and was released without bail but with conditions. The criminal complaint accuses Noch of stealing the four different jackets during four separate trips to the sporting goods store.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The MN Department of Natural Resources has determined the cause of death of the over 100 geese that were found at Loon Lake in Waseca. The DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease. The source of the fungal infection...
WASECA, MN
KFIL Radio

Your Guide to Festive Holiday Events in Southeast Minnesota this Weekend

Once Thanksgiving is over and Friday the 25th hits it's officially the holiday season! At least for me, some people already started listening to Christmas music. But whether you've already been in the Christmas mood or you're waiting until after Thanksgiving to celebrate, this weekend is a great time to check out some festive holiday events in southeast Minnesota!
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

