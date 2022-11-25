ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darius Taylor named general manager of Connecticut Sun

Mohegan — Darius Taylor, assistant general manager of the Atlanta Dream, was named general manager of the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. Taylor replaces Curt Miller, who served in the dual role of head coach/general manager before leaving to become head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks. In addition, ex-UConn...
