Chills and thrills: Blazing start, defensive stranglehold catapult Blue Devils to victory in season opener

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: QU men, women split GLVC basketball doubleheader with Lewis
QUINCY — A clutch shot and a search for energy. That’s the most poignant way to describe opposite ends of a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader for the Quincy University men’s and women’s basketball teams. Zion Richardson banked in a shot with 2.1 seconds remaining in...
muddyriversports.com
Hawks’ Wilson, Bulldogs’ Griffith earn first-team All-GLVC football honors
QUINCY — An Achilles tendon injury kept Quincy University left tackle B.J. Wilson from completing a remarkable feat to end his collegiate career. It did nothing to diminish the impact he had. The Great Lakes Valley Conference football coaches were well aware of that. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Wilson missed...
muddyriversports.com
The Rundown: QND girls stay undefeated, Brown County girls and boys with statement victories
The Thanksgiving turkey hangover has passed, and area boys and girls basketball teams are looking to find a rhythm to their seasons. Monday night revealed what is possible when teams find their groove. Here are some of the highlights …. • The Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team improved to...
muddyriversports.com
QU linebacker earns sprint football league’s top defensive honor
QUINCY — The inaugural season for the Quincy University sprint football team produced encouraging results, including one of the Midwest Sprint Football League’s top postseason individual honors. Sophomore linebacker Ray Lingard was named the MSFL’s Defensive Player of the Year and was one of 11 Hawks recognized on...
muddyriversports.com
QU women’s basketball team gives itself chance, falls short of beating Indianapolis in GLVC opener
QUINCY — Night in and night out, the Quincy University women’s basketball team is putting itself in position to challenge for the lead at the end of regulation. Figuring out how to win nip-and-tuck games is the next step. Saturday, the Hawks had a chance to tie Indianapolis...
khqa.com
Man arrested for domestic battery after jumping from window trying to run
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man was arrested late Wednesday night after deputies responded to a domestic call. Around 11:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to 428 Timber Ridge for an unknown problem after it reported a woman had contacted a third party and requested the police. When deputies...
Comments / 0