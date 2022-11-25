Family first: Harmann’s cousin showcases depth of ability in helping Blue Devils dispatch Dukes

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: QU men, women split GLVC basketball doubleheader with Lewis
QUINCY — A clutch shot and a search for energy. That’s the most poignant way to describe opposite ends of a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader for the Quincy University men’s and women’s basketball teams. Zion Richardson banked in a shot with 2.1 seconds remaining in...
muddyriversports.com
The Rundown: QND girls stay undefeated, Brown County girls and boys with statement victories
The Thanksgiving turkey hangover has passed, and area boys and girls basketball teams are looking to find a rhythm to their seasons. Monday night revealed what is possible when teams find their groove. Here are some of the highlights …. • The Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team improved to...
muddyriversports.com
Inability to sustain energy, effort leads to another single-digit loss for QU women’s basketball team
QUINCY — Kaci Bailey’s exasperation resulted in a complete overhaul of the Quincy University women’s basketball team’s lineup midway through the third quarter Monday night. “I said put five new ones in,” the second-year Hawks coach said. “I didn’t even know who was in.”...
muddyriversports.com
Hawks’ Wilson, Bulldogs’ Griffith earn first-team All-GLVC football honors
QUINCY — An Achilles tendon injury kept Quincy University left tackle B.J. Wilson from completing a remarkable feat to end his collegiate career. It did nothing to diminish the impact he had. The Great Lakes Valley Conference football coaches were well aware of that. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Wilson missed...
muddyriversports.com
‘You live for moments like that’: Richardson hits game-winning shot as Hawks ground Flyers
QUINCY — For the first 39 minutes, 39 seconds of Monday night’s Great Lakes Valley Conference matchup, the Lewis men’s basketball team never wavered from playing tenacious man-to-man defense. “I think it had been that way the entire year, too,” Quincy University coach Steve Hawkins said.
muddyriversports.com
QU women’s basketball team gives itself chance, falls short of beating Indianapolis in GLVC opener
QUINCY — Night in and night out, the Quincy University women’s basketball team is putting itself in position to challenge for the lead at the end of regulation. Figuring out how to win nip-and-tuck games is the next step. Saturday, the Hawks had a chance to tie Indianapolis...
wlds.com
Rural Meredosia Fire Claims Life of Home Owner
One person has died after fire swept through a house in rural Meredosia Wednesday night. At approximately 7:25 Wednesday night, West Central Dispatch received reports from an Illinois State Trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy who both said visible flames and smoke could be seen from a nearby highway near Meredosia.
khqa.com
Man arrested for domestic assault, fleeing police in high speed chase
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — An Illinois man has been arrested after deputies in Missouri say the suspect led them on a high speed chase that began in Lewis County and ended in Clark County, Missouri. The ordeal happened on Monday around 2:15 a.m., when the Lewis County Sheriff's...
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
