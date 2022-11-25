Read full article on original website
Fuels Lang
4d ago
My opinion only good luck with that I do wish you the best for today’s youth don’t wanna work all they want is the money⛽️
Reply(2)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
Advice for Home Sellers About the Upcoming 2023 Real Estate MarketTammy EminethPhoenix, AZ
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 YearsGreyson FMesa, AZ
Related
azbigmedia.com
Southern Arizona voters overwhelmingly support copper mining in Arizona
A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and renters
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) As you know, you pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some great news: if you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are some helpful programs that are definitely worth your time.
azbigmedia.com
The future of the film industry in Arizona
There will be lots of lights, cameras, and action for Arizona in the near future. While California has been home to the film industry for many years, a new incentive has been in the works to try and attract more business and allow more film companies to produce here with ease.
How the Metrocenter, light rail construction could help Arizona chip industry
Developers of the $1 billion Metrocenter Mall redevelopment project are set to move forward with purchasing the 80-acre site and demolishing most of the buildings by next year.
azbigmedia.com
10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona
As mortgage rates reached 20-year highs and the economy began to falter, the overall U.S. housing market saw sales drop and price growth slow. Yet, among the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. and the 10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona, prices were on the upswing in even more locations this year than last, with 86% of zips experiencing increases.
At least $3,336 available for Arizona families to meet their basic needs
Check your eligibility and get benefited from this program. If you live in Arizona, you must have an idea that the prices of different items have increased by 1.4 percent over the past few weeks. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices have gone up by 0.8 percent, the energy index has risen by 7.4 percent, and the costs of all other items have increased by nearly 0.9 percent.
Out-Of-State Kooks Are Still Demanding a Redo of Arizona Election
Arizona counties certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday. But for conspiracy theorists who traveled from out of state to swamp local election board meetings, the dream of discarding the election results lives on.While most Republican candidates have accepted their losses in an underwhelming GOP midterm performance, Arizona has remained a hotbed for election-denying candidates who suggest (incorrectly) that they actually won their races. Those holdouts have attracted the attention of conspiracy theorists, who began gathering in Arizona last week in an unlikely effort to demand a new election.When Arizona’s election boards convened on Monday to certify their...
Pandemic accelerated Arizona’s years-long decline in childhood vaccination rates
The impact of missed preventative medical care during the pandemic is beginning to emerge in the form of drastic declines in childhood vaccination rates among Arizona youth, now at lower levels than at any point in the past decade. The plummeting rates follow a years-long decline in immunizations among Arizona students overall—one that has put […] The post Pandemic accelerated Arizona’s years-long decline in childhood vaccination rates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
themesatribune.com
ASU building delivers ‘wow’ factor to Mesa
The City of Mesa and Arizona State University’s $100 million Media and Immersive eXperience Center building in downtown Mesa is nearing the end of its first semester of hosting students in film, media arts and emerging technology after opening in August. ASU said 700 students currently use the facilities...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
kjzz.org
Arizona's first international airport was in Douglas. Now, preservationists are working to keep it
Several of Arizona’s airports are going to be busy for the next month or so with holiday travel. But the state’s first international airport was not in Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma, or anywhere else in the Valley. It was, in fact, in Douglas — right along the Arizona-Mexico border...
Park ‘N Swap vendors hopeful new Phoenix Rising stadium will bring economic boost
PHOENIX — After Phoenix city council members approved a new lease agreement between the city and Phoenix Rising soccer club to build a temporary stadium near Sky Harbor Airport, word spread fast. The Rising’s temporary stadium, which will be built near 40th Street and Washington, is right next to...
New report goes in-depth on 'clever' ADOT freeway message signs
"We want the signs to capture their attention," said ADOT Assistant Communications Director Doug Pacey. "We want them to engage in the message... we want it to resonate with them."
prescottenews.com
Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of November 28, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 31.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
Two Counties In Arizona Delay Certifying State Election
Republican officials in two Arizona counties refused on Monday to certify the 2022 election, amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races. State election officials have said they will sue Cochise County if the board of supervisors misses Monday’s deadline
Arizona's Maricopa County says printer problems did not prevent voting on Election Day
Maricopa County Attorney's Office issued a new letter stating that the problems with printers on Election Day at some of their voting locations did not prevent voters from lawfully casting their ballots.
The best neighborhoods for Christmas lights in metro Phoenix
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday lights and inflatable Santas are appearing in front yards across the Valley. State of play: Some metro Phoenix residents spend weeks adorning their homes with lights and decorations. Load up the kids in the car and take a drive by these unbelievable displays:🦌 ReinDeer Valley ChristmasAbout: Come see more than 55,000 lights synchronized to music. This year, they'll also have a magical snowfall and bubbles on the weekends. The display will open on Thursday and run through Jan. 1. The homeowners are collecting cans and cash donations for St. Mary's Food Bank.Location: 3302...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KTAR.com
Arizona awarded $1.1 million from Google over misleading phone ads
PHOENIX – Arizona will receive over $1 million dollars as part of a settlement with Google and a national media corporation over misleading radio ads. The Federal Trade Commission and a handful of states announced the agreements Monday with the internet giant and iHeartMedia related to ads about Google’s Pixel 4 cellphone.
Maricopa Official Lambastes Kari Lake on Election Gripes: 'Unconscionable'
Steve Gallardo slammed Lake, who lost Arizona's gubernatorial race, for "not wanting to tell voters the truth" about the election on Monday.
Comments / 5