Gilbert, AZ

azbigmedia.com

Southern Arizona voters overwhelmingly support copper mining in Arizona

A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

The future of the film industry in Arizona

There will be lots of lights, cameras, and action for Arizona in the near future. While California has been home to the film industry for many years, a new incentive has been in the works to try and attract more business and allow more film companies to produce here with ease.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona

As mortgage rates reached 20-year highs and the economy began to falter, the overall U.S. housing market saw sales drop and price growth slow. Yet, among the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. and the 10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona, prices were on the upswing in even more locations this year than last, with 86% of zips experiencing increases.
ARIZONA STATE
Mark Star

At least $3,336 available for Arizona families to meet their basic needs

Check your eligibility and get benefited from this program. If you live in Arizona, you must have an idea that the prices of different items have increased by 1.4 percent over the past few weeks. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices have gone up by 0.8 percent, the energy index has risen by 7.4 percent, and the costs of all other items have increased by nearly 0.9 percent.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Out-Of-State Kooks Are Still Demanding a Redo of Arizona Election

Arizona counties certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday. But for conspiracy theorists who traveled from out of state to swamp local election board meetings, the dream of discarding the election results lives on.While most Republican candidates have accepted their losses in an underwhelming GOP midterm performance, Arizona has remained a hotbed for election-denying candidates who suggest (incorrectly) that they actually won their races. Those holdouts have attracted the attention of conspiracy theorists, who began gathering in Arizona last week in an unlikely effort to demand a new election.When Arizona’s election boards convened on Monday to certify their...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Pandemic accelerated Arizona’s years-long decline in childhood vaccination rates

The impact of missed preventative medical care during the pandemic is beginning to emerge in the form of drastic declines in childhood vaccination rates among Arizona youth, now at lower levels than at any point in the past decade. The plummeting rates follow a years-long decline in immunizations among Arizona students overall—one that has put […] The post Pandemic accelerated Arizona’s years-long decline in childhood vaccination rates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
themesatribune.com

ASU building delivers ‘wow’ factor to Mesa

The City of Mesa and Arizona State University’s $100 million Media and Immersive eXperience Center building in downtown Mesa is nearing the end of its first semester of hosting students in film, media arts and emerging technology after opening in August. ASU said 700 students currently use the facilities...
MESA, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of November 28, 2022

Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 31.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Phoenix

The best neighborhoods for Christmas lights in metro Phoenix

With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday lights and inflatable Santas are appearing in front yards across the Valley. State of play: Some metro Phoenix residents spend weeks adorning their homes with lights and decorations. Load up the kids in the car and take a drive by these unbelievable displays:🦌 ReinDeer Valley ChristmasAbout: Come see more than 55,000 lights synchronized to music. This year, they'll also have a magical snowfall and bubbles on the weekends. The display will open on Thursday and run through Jan. 1. The homeowners are collecting cans and cash donations for St. Mary's Food Bank.Location: 3302...
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona awarded $1.1 million from Google over misleading phone ads

PHOENIX – Arizona will receive over $1 million dollars as part of a settlement with Google and a national media corporation over misleading radio ads. The Federal Trade Commission and a handful of states announced the agreements Monday with the internet giant and iHeartMedia related to ads about Google’s Pixel 4 cellphone.
ARIZONA STATE

