BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP)Sean Pedulla scored 17 points and Justyn Mutts scored 16 and Virginia Tech beat Minnesota 67-57 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game Monday night. Pharrel Payne dunked to pull the Golden Gophers into a 22-all tie with more than six minutes left in the first half, but Pedulla drilled a 3 to spark a 13-0 Virginia Tech run, scoring all but two points in the outburst, as the Hokies cruised into intermission with a 39-27 advantage.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO