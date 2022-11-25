ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

shoofly
4d ago

They made this choice so I hope they enjoy it. It’s not going to get any better under the new worthless Governor. I guess Portland is very slow to learn the democrats will not do anything different.

Inflation Joe's Got To Go
4d ago

Democrats would rather blame guns, rather than the person who committed violence. Lock up criminals and we wouldn't have a problem.. That should be a no brainer. Oh that's right. Democrats have the IQ'S of a crayon. 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Michael La Mont
4d ago

What the media won't tell us is that 90% of the shootings are gang related. Just trying to push their liberal democrat agenda!!

kptv.com

PPB: Victim in N. Portland Thanksgiving shooting dies at hospital

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man shot early Thanksgiving morning on North Lombard Street has died, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers were first dispatched to the 8700 block of North Lombard Street just after 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Arriving units found 41-year-old Justin Lee Williams with a gunshot to the torso. Williams was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Wanted man arrested after three-hour standoff

The Tigard Police Department dealt with a lot of people in cars from Nov. 6-12, 2022, among others.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Nov. 6 A person came to the police lobby to report a sexual assault that happened last month. The case has been referred to detectives. A person known to officers who experiences chronic mental health challenges was reported by a passerby after he tried...
TIGARD, OR
The Oregonian

Portland woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend on Thanksgiving, court documents allege

A man shot outside a St. Johns bar on Thanksgiving died Saturday, and his 43-year-old girlfriend has been charged with second-degree murder. According to a probable cause affidavit for her arrest, Barbara Marie Michelle is accused of firing at Justin Williams, 41, as the two fought near Bluebird Tavern on North Lombard Street, where they’d been drinking and gambling.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police arrest man found in stolen car with loaded gun in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was caught in a stolen car with a loaded handgun, Portland Police said. Officers with the bureau’s Neighborhood Response Team pulled over a suspicious vehicle that turned out to be stolen, the bureau said Monday. They took a man into custody on multiple...
PORTLAND, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: Driver arrested after road rage with gun

The Scappoose Police Department also responded to catalytic converter thefts and more from Nov. 14-18, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Nov. 14 Police were dispatched to the report of a road rage incident that occurred on Columbia River Highway near Southeast Maple Street. It was reported that another driver attempted to run them off the road and pointed a firearm at them out the window. St....
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Demanding burglar caught in the act

The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service between Nov. 7-13, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Nov. 7 A suspect or suspects pilfered $3,000 worth of product from a retail business in the 10000 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway and listed the items for sale on an online marketplace. An investigation is ongoing. Officers used naloxone and an automated external defibrillator to revive an unconscious male...
HILLSBORO, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Driver submits to someone else's traffic stop

The Beaverton Police Department had cause to investigate incidents from Oct. 16-21, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Oct. 16 A traffic stop near the Sunset Highway and Northwest Murray Boulevard led to the arrest of a man for DUII (alcohol) and reckless driving. A man with 15 aliases and a fugitive warrant was arrested in the 4400 block of Southwest 110th Avenue. An elderly woman was...
BEAVERTON, OR
WWEEK

Legal Settlement Forces Portland Police to Stop Using “Flash-Bangs”

The city of Portland has settled a 2-year-old lawsuit filed by activists accusing the Portland Police Bureau of using indiscriminate force against protesters. The city will pay $50,000 to each of the five people named in the lawsuit. It will also decommission the bureau’s “rubber ball distraction devices,” the “flash-bang” grenades used by police to control crowds during the summer 2020 protests following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: Would-be shoplifters turn in merchandise

The Tualatin Police Department responds to calls for service from Nov. 8-21, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, Nov. 8 A man reported that he was assaulted by a co-worker in the 7600 block of Southwest Bridgeport Road. Ecoterrorist graffiti was reported at the Lake at the Commons in the 8300 block of Southwest Nyberg Street. Wednesday, Nov. 9 Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the...
TUALATIN, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Missing friend turns up -- in jail

The Forest Grove Police Department responds to calls and answers questions from Nov. 11-17, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Nov. 11 A caller reported an elderly man was wandering around a shopping center parking lot in the middle of the night. On contact, police found the man disoriented regarding the time and place and unsure how he got to the location. He was transported to the...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Reports: Double homicide victims were suspect's wife, her sister

The suspect was previously arrested for violent crimes and released pending trial. He was under GPS monitoring. The two victims in the Nov. 16 double homicide in the Scholls area were the wife of the suspect and her sister, according to news reports and a statement from a state legislator. Police responded to the 23000 block of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, in unincorporated Washington County, just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. They found two victims dead outside the home and one person, the suspect, with life-threatening injuries suffered "from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

1 trapped, 1 injured after crash in Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - One person had to be cut out of their vehicle and another person was rushed to a nearby hospital after a two car crash in Milwaukie on Tuesday afternoon. Clackamas fire crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Oatfield and S.E. Courtney Ave. In...
MILWAUKIE, OR
