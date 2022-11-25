The suspect was previously arrested for violent crimes and released pending trial. He was under GPS monitoring. The two victims in the Nov. 16 double homicide in the Scholls area were the wife of the suspect and her sister, according to news reports and a statement from a state legislator. Police responded to the 23000 block of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, in unincorporated Washington County, just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. They found two victims dead outside the home and one person, the suspect, with life-threatening injuries suffered "from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to a...

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO