kptv.com

Police identify victim of NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPYV) - Portland Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland Wednesday night. Just after 9 p.m. that night, officers from the North Precinct responded to the 11000 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive after a caller reported that a person had been shot.
KGW

Man hit and killed by MAX train in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. — A man was struck and killed by a MAX train in Gresham late Monday night, the Gresham Police Department reported. Police said the man, who was 55 years old and from Gresham, "inadvertently" walked in front of a train that was traveling west around 11:30 p.m. in the area of East Burnside Street and Southeast 197th Avenue.
Channel 6000

Snow falls in the West Hills, black ice possible

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Caution on the roads Tuesday morning: Black ice is possible as temperatures across the Portland and Vancouver metro areas drop to the low 30s. There’s an opportunity for an isolated snow sprinkle. However, while there’s a chance, it’s not likely to stick on the ground for long.
KGW

Sheriff's office policies make a difference in how petty theft crimes are dealt with in the Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. — Crime is a complex issue, one that can look very different depending on the type of crime in question. So for the last several weeks, KGW has been taking a closer look at a type of crime that tends to fly under the radar: misdemeanor theft, of which shoplifting is a common example. Even though it's relatively minor on the scale of crime seriousness, it has the familiar iceberg shape of a problem that goes far deeper than it might appear.
The Portland Mercury

The Majority of Portland-Area New Seasons Stores Have Moved to Unionize

As of Monday afternoon, workers at more than half of all New Seasons grocery stores in the Portland Metro area have moved to unionize. A New Seasons store in Beaverton's Cedar Hills neighborhood became the tenth to file a petition to hold a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Monday.
KGW

Fire burns through SE Portland house porch, attic

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire burned through a porch at a home in Southeast Portland in the Lents neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. At around 7:16 a.m. a PF&R crew responded to a report of a fire. Upon arrival they found the porch of the home in flames. A nearby fence was also on fire, PF&R said in a news release.
