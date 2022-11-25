Read full article on original website
MAX train hits person in Gresham, causes delays
TriMet announced the MAX Blue Line is experiencing disruptions Tuesday morning after a person was hit by a MAX train in Gresham.
KGW
Patrons at a sports bar in Northeast Portland stopped an attempted robbery
Be Van Sports Bar in Northeast Portland had someone attempt to rob them. They were unsuccessful thanks to the quick heroic patrons there to stop the suspect.
kptv.com
Police identify victim of NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPYV) - Portland Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland Wednesday night. Just after 9 p.m. that night, officers from the North Precinct responded to the 11000 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive after a caller reported that a person had been shot.
Rains PDX closes, cites employee safety, crime in Portland
"My decision to close was not an easy one but as things escalated from not just financial impact to safety issues, I had to make the call," she told KOIN 6 News.
People at NE Portland sports bar stop armed robbery early Saturday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's hard to find a local business along Northeast Sandy Boulevard in the Parkrose neighborhood that hasn't been impacted by theft or violence. It's all part of a typical day at work for Alexis Carrillo, who manages Sandy Smoke Shop. "There's a lot of people coming...
1912 Dutch Colonial Revival in Gresham for sale at $1,450,000
Gresham was a young city and mostly farmland in the early 1900s when two Honey brothers bought side-by-side residences in the Easthill neighborhood. Both estates have survived more than a century of changes, and one property is for sale: A two-story Dutch Colonial Revival house on a 1.66-acre lot. The...
Man hit and killed by MAX train in Gresham
GRESHAM, Ore. — A man was struck and killed by a MAX train in Gresham late Monday night, the Gresham Police Department reported. Police said the man, who was 55 years old and from Gresham, "inadvertently" walked in front of a train that was traveling west around 11:30 p.m. in the area of East Burnside Street and Southeast 197th Avenue.
Portland homicides set record at 93 as shootings continue
Along the fence at Southeast Portland’s Cora Park Apartments, someone tied a collection of flowers to a broken tree branch and tucked an “R.I.P.” wish amid the colorful blooms. A hand-drawn pink heart adorned one of the fence planks. The modest memorial stuck out in the gloom...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Portland – (With Photos)
Whether you are a local looking for a new breakfast spot or a visitor in town for a short while, Portland has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast joints. From cozy cafes to hip diners, there’s something for everyone. To help narrow down your options, here...
Channel 6000
Snow falls in the West Hills, black ice possible
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Caution on the roads Tuesday morning: Black ice is possible as temperatures across the Portland and Vancouver metro areas drop to the low 30s. There’s an opportunity for an isolated snow sprinkle. However, while there’s a chance, it’s not likely to stick on the ground for long.
New hires of Portland Police Bureau say they're not fazed by city's issues
PORTLAND, Ore. — The records division at the Portland Police Bureau is where California transplant Amy Neidiffer took a job in February 2022. She was beyond excited to be putting her criminal justice degree to good use — but almost immediately, Neidiffer got an itch. "Reading the reports...
Sheriff's office policies make a difference in how petty theft crimes are dealt with in the Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crime is a complex issue, one that can look very different depending on the type of crime in question. So for the last several weeks, KGW has been taking a closer look at a type of crime that tends to fly under the radar: misdemeanor theft, of which shoplifting is a common example. Even though it's relatively minor on the scale of crime seriousness, it has the familiar iceberg shape of a problem that goes far deeper than it might appear.
The Portland Mercury
The Majority of Portland-Area New Seasons Stores Have Moved to Unionize
As of Monday afternoon, workers at more than half of all New Seasons grocery stores in the Portland Metro area have moved to unionize. A New Seasons store in Beaverton's Cedar Hills neighborhood became the tenth to file a petition to hold a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Monday.
Body found in shipping container after Portland fire
A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a converted shipping container following a blaze in Portland's Lloyd District Sunday evening.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Oregon Senate Rescinds Security Protocol for Boquist, Firmageddon, and Killer Robots
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! There is a...
KGW
Mall 205 shoplifting suspect seen in dramatic chase video arrested again
The woman admitted to KGW’s Kyle Iboshi that she stole to feed her drug habit. Now she’s back in jail, having violated her parole.
Parts of Portland metro wake to light dusting of snow. More could be on the way
PORTLAND, Ore. — People in downtown Portland and other lower elevations of the Willamette Valley could see a dusting of snow on the ground this week. Some areas of the valley saw a wintry mix of rain and snow Tuesday morning. A cold weather system is moving through the...
KTVZ
‘This year somehow has felt the hardest:’ Portland English football pub closing after World Cup
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Toffee Club, a beloved English football pub that opened in 2016, has decided to shut down. In fact, until they are closed permanently, they’ve limited their hours to just being open for the World Cup matches. The Toffee Club has brought the British...
Fire burns through SE Portland house porch, attic
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire burned through a porch at a home in Southeast Portland in the Lents neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. At around 7:16 a.m. a PF&R crew responded to a report of a fire. Upon arrival they found the porch of the home in flames. A nearby fence was also on fire, PF&R said in a news release.
Portland police make arrest in one of two deadly shootings Wednesday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left a person dead in Southeast Portland's Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood. It was the first of two deadly shootings that happened Wednesday night. Teddy Wayne Hall, 63, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and...
