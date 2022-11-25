ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Thanksgiving is over, Hunger is not: how you can help Fulfill during holiday season in New Jersey

While Thanksgiving is over, the season of thanks, giving, and hope has only just begun, and its next chapter is now right thru the holiday season and into the new year. There's are pretty tough right now financially and economically for a lot of residents and families living in New Jersey where affording things has put some in a position where they have to choose rent/mortgage or getting food to feed their family in the Garden State.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ

Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Rockefeller Center tree lighting – NJ survival guide

Few things signal the start of the holiday season more than the annual tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the switch will be thrown, and more than 50,000 LED lights will shine from the 82-foot-tall tree topped with a 3D star that weighs more than 900-pounds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dancing Santas Popping Up at Casino in Atlantic City, NJ

Someone warn Mariah Carey. A troop of dancing Santas have begun popping up at an Atlantic City casino spreading their own Christmas cheer. 'Tis the season for festive surprises, and if you happen to find yourself in A.C. on a Saturday night you might run into these men in red decking the halls of Resorts Casino Hotel.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
