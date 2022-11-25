Read full article on original website
Related
Thanksgiving is over, Hunger is not: how you can help Fulfill during holiday season in New Jersey
While Thanksgiving is over, the season of thanks, giving, and hope has only just begun, and its next chapter is now right thru the holiday season and into the new year. There's are pretty tough right now financially and economically for a lot of residents and families living in New Jersey where affording things has put some in a position where they have to choose rent/mortgage or getting food to feed their family in the Garden State.
The Most Amazing Old Fashioned Christmas Town Is Right In New Jersey
This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!. Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?. Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are...
NJ towns rated among the best for Christmas in the U.S.
If you’re looking for the best Christmas towns in the U.S. to visit, you don’t have to look much further than your backyard. According to Travel and Leisure’s list of the top 25 best Christmas towns in the country, two New Jersey towns make the list. Cape...
This Street in Toms River, NJ Has A lot of Magical and Amazing Christmas Inflatables
I love the Christmas lights in my neighborhood and every neighborhood in Ocean County. I love checking out different Christmas lights in all towns. I pretty much stay in Ocean County when we're driving around. This past weekend, the lights came alive in my neighborhood of Bayville. There's nothing better...
Amazing! Check Out the New Jersey’s Largest Animated Christmas Light Drive-Thru
There are well over one million lights at this Christmas drive-thru. There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my...
New Jersey wines being featured at Count Basie holiday festival
RED BANK — Six wineries operating right here in the Garden State are the star of a holiday wine festival scheduled for early December at the Count Basie Center for the Arts. Cheers!, a 21-and-over event, is pairing wine with holiday vendors and entertainment on Dec. 4. Wine sampling...
Fantastic New Restaurant “Sad Boyz” Open in New Gretna, NJ
If you live in Southern Ocean County or Burlington County and you are heading to work down Route 9, maybe on the way to the Garden State Parkway, one stop you want to make is breakfast or lunch at the new Sad Boyz. There is no shortage of "pork roll"...
Fantastic Event In Toms River, NJ This Sunday To Support Local Police And Schools
Calling all runners, walkers, joggers, and Christmas enthusiasts!. The annual Jingle Bell Run is back in downtown Toms River this weekend and it's going to be an absolute blast!. This year's run will have a 5K, as well as a 1-mile fun run and a kiddie dash, according to Patch.
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
What’s no longer allowed: Monmouth County, NJ town updates beach rules
It's not always aesthetically pleasing, perhaps obtrusive in nature, but more so a matter of safety when it comes to tents, canopies and certain umbrellas on the beach. The governing body in Monmouth Beach this month adopted an ordinance updating its beach rules. "We have an ordinance that handles our...
MrBeast Burger is Opening Another Virtual “Ghost” Kitchen in NJ!
Looks like MrBeast is expanding his empire in New Jersey!. Back in September, YouTuber MrBeast (aka Jimmy Donaldson) opened his first brick-and-mortar Jersey MrBeast Burger restaurant at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. Now, another MrBeast Burger is about to open in Manasquan, located at Blend On Main (152...
NJ superwoman makes female entrepreneurs’ dreams come true
I don’t know about you, but every time I watch Shark Tank I think that there are so many great ideas I have that I wish I could bring to market. A lot of women have these dreams, and Shark Tank proves it. But there’s one woman who has...
Rockefeller Center tree lighting – NJ survival guide
Few things signal the start of the holiday season more than the annual tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the switch will be thrown, and more than 50,000 LED lights will shine from the 82-foot-tall tree topped with a 3D star that weighs more than 900-pounds.
Gabriella Kaminski of Brick is this week’s Student of the Week
92.7 WOBM and Gateway Toyota of Toms River honor Gabriella Kaminski of Brick Township High School as the Student of the Week. Ranked second in her. class and a straight-A student she has been a part of the Distinguished Honor Roll for her entire high school career. Gabriella is secretary...
Amazing Best Priced Restaurant in New Jersey is Right in Asbury Park, NJ
Let's face it the economy is having a really tough time and it makes it tough for all of us to enjoy a good meal out. There are many fantastic local restaurants here on the Jersey Shore, just is the price tag. Many local restaurants are making meals more affordable so we can go out and enjoy ourselves.
The Top 5 All Time Highest New Jersey County One-Day Snow Totals
Here it comes. Are you ready for another New Jersey winter? Let's take a look back at some of the worst snowstorms we've ever seen in the Garden State. We've all heard the long-range forecasts for New Jersey for the upcoming winter. it's going to be wetter, snowier, and colder than usual.
Dancing Santas Popping Up at Casino in Atlantic City, NJ
Someone warn Mariah Carey. A troop of dancing Santas have begun popping up at an Atlantic City casino spreading their own Christmas cheer. 'Tis the season for festive surprises, and if you happen to find yourself in A.C. on a Saturday night you might run into these men in red decking the halls of Resorts Casino Hotel.
One NJ’s town’s car theft solution: Stay 20 feet away … or else
HOLMDEL — The township committee in this Monmouth County municipality has passed a first reading of an ordinance that could fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. A final passage and adoption of the measure presented in...
Foodie Website Names This The Best Pizza Place in New Jersey
There may be no more controversial topic in the history of New Jersey than the battle for the best pizza, so why don't we dive right into the middle of it? A foodie website has named the best pizza in New Jersey. Let the battle begin. This is without a...
NJ jewelry store hit by violent smash-and-grab not insured, owner says
JERSEY CITY — The owner of a jewelry store who told police he was robbed of nearly a half-million dollars in cash and jewels Sunday afternoon said he carried no insurance on his inventory. Five masked men entered Sara Jewelry on Newark Avenue in Jersey City around 4:35 p.m....
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0