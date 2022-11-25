ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

chulavistatoday.com

Motorcyclist killed after running a red light in Chula Vista

A 34-year-old woman was killed after running a red light on her motorcycle and crashing into a compact SUV in Chula Vista. Emergency dispatchers received several calls on Nov. 26 at around 11:32 a.m. reporting a serious collision near Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after car crash in La Quinta

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a major injury crash involving a car and a bicycle Saturday morning in La Quinta. The crash was reported just before 10:30 a.m. on Eisenhower Drive, south of Coachella Drive. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and is The post Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after car crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
iheart.com

Paramedics Respond to Two Overdoses Less Than Two Hours Apart

SAN DIEGO - Emergency medical teams respond to two drug overdoses less than two hours apart. First responders were very busy Monday morning starting just after 2:00 a.m. in the Mid-City area, where paramedics had to revive a man who was found unconscious and not breathing on the sidewalk on Swift Avenue near University Avenue, according to reporting partner 10 News. First responders gave him the overdose reversing drug Narcan and he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Narcan is typically used to reverse opioid overdoses, specifically fentanyl.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Teen Boy Shot in Arm After House Party in Otay Mesa West

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm Sunday after a house party in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Palm Avenue, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. A party broke up and...
SAN DIEGO, CA

