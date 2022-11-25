Read full article on original website
chulavistatoday.com
Motorcyclist killed after running a red light in Chula Vista
A 34-year-old woman was killed after running a red light on her motorcycle and crashing into a compact SUV in Chula Vista. Emergency dispatchers received several calls on Nov. 26 at around 11:32 a.m. reporting a serious collision near Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
Woman Shot, Wounded During Joint Law Enforcement Operation in Talmadge
A woman was shot Monday evening in the Talmadge neighborhood of San Diego during a joint operation conducted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and Chula Vista Police Department. The shooting occurred at approximately 8:43 p.m. in the 4100 block of Collwood Lane, near 54th Street and Monroe...
NBC San Diego
Man Sleeping in Parked Vehicle Rear-Ended By Speeding Car in Midway District
A man sleeping in the backseat of his parked vehicle suffered serious injuries when his car was rear-ended Sunday by a speeding car in the Midway District of San Diego, authorities said. At around 1:55 a.m. on the 2700 block of Kurtz Street, a woman, 36, driving a 2006 Dodge...
Man walking from Old Town Trolley stabbed twice
A 30-year-old man was stabbed two times while walking from the Old Town Trolley on Monday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Sarah Foster.
San Diego Harbor Police arrest man after following teen girls onto boat
SAN DIEGO — A night out with friends took a scary turn just after midnight Monday at the Marriott Marina. A man worked his way past a locked fence and onto a boat where two girls were hiding. They told us he'd followed one girl to her car and...
NBC San Diego
Law Enforcement Officials Shoot Woman Who Brandished Replica Handgun in Talmadge: SDPD
Law enforcement officials shot a woman who brandished a replica handgun at them after she was confronted for suspicion of stealing a vehicle, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). SDPD said the violence occurred Monday night after members of the San Diego County Regional Auto Theft Task Force...
Witnesses Say Female Motorcyclist Killed in Chula Vista Wreck Ran Red Light
A 34-year-old woman died Saturday in Chula Vista when she apparently ran a red light and her motorcycle hit an SUV. The collision happened at 11:32 a.m. at Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya, said Sgt. Anthony Molina of the Chula Vista Police Department. Witnesses reported seeing the motorcycle enter the...
Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after car crash in La Quinta
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a major injury crash involving a car and a bicycle Saturday morning in La Quinta. The crash was reported just before 10:30 a.m. on Eisenhower Drive, south of Coachella Drive. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and is The post Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after car crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
iheart.com
Paramedics Respond to Two Overdoses Less Than Two Hours Apart
SAN DIEGO - Emergency medical teams respond to two drug overdoses less than two hours apart. First responders were very busy Monday morning starting just after 2:00 a.m. in the Mid-City area, where paramedics had to revive a man who was found unconscious and not breathing on the sidewalk on Swift Avenue near University Avenue, according to reporting partner 10 News. First responders gave him the overdose reversing drug Narcan and he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Narcan is typically used to reverse opioid overdoses, specifically fentanyl.
2 people hit by car, killed in Oceanside
Two people were killed after being struck by a car on Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, police said Friday.
NBC San Diego
Teen Boy Shot in Arm After House Party in Otay Mesa West
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm Sunday after a house party in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Palm Avenue, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. A party broke up and...
2 Dead After Being Struck by Car in Oceanside on Thanksgiving Night
Two people were killed after being struck by a car on Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, police said Friday. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Oceanside Boulevard near State Tree Drive, just west of Interstate 5, according to the Oceanside Police Department. Oceanside officers were on the boulevard and...
Man Walking on Street in Teralta West Hospitalized After Being Shot in the Head
A 34-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after being shot in the head in the Teralta West neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police were called at 6:07 p.m. to the 4200 block of Van Dyke Avenue, where they learned that the victim was walking with the suspect when a witness heard a popping sound and saw the victim fall and the suspect walk quickly away.
$1K reward offered for information on unsolved murder
A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest in the murder of 44-year-old Gilbert Johnson, said the San Diego Police Department.
NBC San Diego
Virginia Lawman Identified in Deaths of Riverside Family Members, Abduction of Teen
The man who died in a shootout with police Friday is believed to have driven across the country to meet a teenage girl before killing three members of her family and setting their house on fire, police said Sunday. On Sunday the victims were identified as 69-year-old Mark Winek, his...
Woman on motorcycle killed after reportedly running red light in Otay Ranch
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A woman is dead after reportedly running a red light in Chula Vista Saturday morning and colliding with an SUV, according to police. Chula Vista police responded to the intersection of Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya around 11:30 a.m. following reports of a traffic collision.
2 People Killed In A Motor vehicle Accident In Oceanside (Oceanside, CA)
The Oceanside Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred on Oceanside Boulevard near State Tree Drive, just west of Interstate 5, at around 8:30 p.m.
62-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Ramona (Ramona, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle collision on Friday. The accident occurred on State Route 78 just before 5 a.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was driving west on the state route when it entered the eastbound lanes and got into a head-on collision with another vehicle.
2 reported overdoses prompt response from San Diego emergency crews
Emergency crews responded to two reported overdoses less than two hours apart in the city of San Diego early Monday morning.
Death sentence upheld for man convicted of killing Oceanside police officer
Adrian George Camacho, 47, was convicted of first-degree murder for the June 13, 2003, slaying of Officer Tony Zeppetella.
