Following violent protests, Foxconn offers to pay employees to leave the largest iPhone factory in the world.

Business tycoon and investor Elon Reeve Musk FRS ; born June 28, 1971) hails from California. He also founded The Boring Company, co-founded Neura link, and Open AI, served as president of the Musk Foundation, and was the owner and CEO of Twitter, Inc. He is the founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, an angel investor, as well as Tesla, Inc.’s CEO and product architect. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and Forbes’ real-time billionaires list, Musk will be the richest person in the world as of November 18, 2022, with an estimated net worth of over $181 billion. South African city of Pretoria is where Musk was raised. Prior to relocating to Canada at the age of 17, where he later attained citizenship through his mother, he attended the University of Pretoria. He enrolled at Queen’s University two years later and subsequently went to the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned bachelor’s degrees in both economics and physics.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO