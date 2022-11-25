Read full article on original website
New Hampshire pumps more money into rental assistance program
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is diverting more money into its emergency housing program, in addition to providing shelter for those struggling with homelessness this winter. A proposal approved last week by the Executive Council will pump an additional $20 million into the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program to keep the program running through next year. Money for the continuation of the program comes from the state's share of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the Sununu administration. ...
NHPR
N.H. diverts some Afghan evacuee resettlement funding toward rental relief
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. New Hampshire state officials are diverting federal funding meant to help the resettlement of the state’s 250 Afghan evacuees toward statewide rental assistance, one month after the U.S. Treasury moved to wind down the state’s rental relief funding.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers set to vote on secretary of state
CONCORD, N.H. — Oversight of New Hampshire elections is on the line next week when the new Legislature meets to vote for a secretary of state. For the first time in 48 years, former Secretary of State Bill Gardner won't be up for a vote when the Legislature convenes to select a secretary of state. The incumbent is Secretary David Scanlan, Gardner's longtime deputy and a Republican who took over earlier this year.
Reminder: What Actually is and Isn’t Sales Tax-Free in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Only two things in life are guaranteed: death and taxes. We've all heard that saying before. So if you live in or near New Hampshire, then you know it's all about being a sales tax-free state, but not completely.
proclaimerscv.com
$1,700 Inflation Relief Check Hits the Bank; Maine Gov. Janet Mills Says
Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced that an amount of between $850 to $1,700 relief checks have bent sent to the eligible residents in the state. States across the country have different ways to support their residents amidst the soaring and increasing inflation rate. One of these is by giving inflation relief checks which was funded through the taxpayers’ money. In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills announced that an amount of between $850 to $1,700 have been released.
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each month
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. You would receive $250 for each child over the age of five and under 18.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont has the most most overpriced Internet in the Northeast, rural states struggle the most
According to a Surfshark study, rural states tend to overpay for their internet, while urban states tend to get fair internet prices. Vermont Business Magazine Surfshark’s new Internet Value Index (IVi)(link is external) shows that Vermont has the most overpriced internet in the Northeast. The index is calculated by dividing each state’s internet speed by internet affordability. The study reveals large disparities between rural and urban states in terms of internet value, highlighting the country’s digital divide.
WMUR.com
Tied New Hampshire State House race to be clarified by Legislature
CONCORD, N.H. — The Republican majority in the New Hampshire House will be just one or two seats after the recount and appeals process ended Monday. The Ballot Law Commission considered lingering issues Monday in the counts of some races. Richard Chamberlain, Brentwood town moderator for more than 40 years, took accountability for 27 absentee ballots that went uncounted in his town on election night due to an error.
WMUR.com
Kelly's Roast Beef opens first restaurant in New Hampshire
SALEM, N.H. — An iconic Massachusetts restaurant chain is expanding to New Hampshire. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the new Salem location of Kelly's Roast Beef. The company said a busy location during its peak season can sell upwards of 20,000 roast beef sandwiches per month. Across...
WGME
Maine Democrats will take on Gov. Janet Mills in uphill gun control push
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- A group of Democratic lawmakers will propose gun magazine limits and expanding background checks after hoax threats against Maine schools and mass shootings nationally, something likely to put them at odds with a skeptical Gov. Janet Mills and Republicans. Maine stands out for being a Democratic-controlled state...
These Are 20 of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New Hampshire
Do you gravitate towards the classics, like chicken or veggie fried rice, or perhaps lo mein? How about some delicious sweet and sour chicken? Maybe you love splitting a pu pu platter with friends. Then there's the unbeatable experience of hot pot, which this writer enjoyed for the first time a few weeks ago. The options are endless, and it's hard to go wrong.
manchesterinklink.com
State issues request for information on therapeutic cannabis registry
CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire officials are attempting to upgrade the state’s therapeutic cannabis registry – and they’re seeking input from those in the industry on how best to do it. In a request for information, the Department of Health and Human Services is asking for...
These Are the Median Home Prices Per County in New Hampshire
As many of us unfortunately know all too well, the housing market is tough right now. Not only is rent skyrocketing and units in high demand, but the cost of owning a home is becoming more and more out of reach for many. In light of the current housing crisis,...
One-time payment of $3,284 coming to Alaska residents
man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284?
WMUR.com
New Hampshire leaders working to rename cove in Sandwich due to its derogatory meaning
ALTON, N.H. — A massive undertaking is underway throughout the United States to change the name of hundreds of landmarks. The initiative began last fall after secretary of interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to hold a cabinet post, issued an order defining the term "squaw" as derogatory.
mainepublic.org
Judge orders bankrupt Maine biomass company to sell assets
Two biomass plants in Maine were sold at auction Wednesday in bankruptcy court in Bangor. The corporate owner, Stored Solar, filed for bankruptcy in September. Hartree Partners, an energy investment group that was Stored Solar's primary creditor, assumed ownership of the company. Hartree Partners now owns the biomass plants in...
WBUR
Thousands of Cape Cod homeowners may need to replace septic systems under new state regulations
A proposed change in state regulations could require tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents to replace or upgrade their septic systems in the next five years, unless local water districts come up with plans to mitigate nitrogen pollution. The new regulations would at first affect only Cape Cod, where decades...
WCAX
What concerns do Vermonters have with switching to EVs?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont presses on bringing more electric vehicles into the state, what are some of the concerns Vermonters have with making the switch?. At recent EV public comment periods, where the state gathered input on rule changes the state has adopted, Vermonters voiced their opinion. The...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Attorney General's Office advising caution for holiday shopping, donations
MONTPELIER, Vt. — This time of year, people should be aware of how they are donating and spending money to make sure it ends up in the right hands. The Vermont Attorney General's Office wants to make sure people don’t fall victim to scams. “Across the board, you...
SNAP Benefits Oregon: Here’s How Much Oregonians Will Receive in December!
The emergency SNAP benefits allotments made in December in Oregon will continue, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. After the federal government authorized the compensation for December, Oregon will distribute the emergency allotments in January 2023. However, once the federal public health emergency is over, it is anticipated that emergency allotments to SNAP recipients would come to an end.
