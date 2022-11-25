ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SSDI Payments: Social Security Cash Assistance Is Also Available for Those with Disability; Here’s How To Apply!

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just four days to millions of seniors

There are only four days left before millions of people whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681. The first round of checks, worth as much as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will also see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
CNET

Social Security Disability Insurance Payment: When Will You Get Your November Check?

The last Social Security Disability Insurance of November is scheduled to go out to beneficiaries this week. Whether your money has arrived or not depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. Each month, checks are disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you're expecting a payment, it's good to know exactly when it should arrive.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: First of double SSI checks next month worth $1,755 to be sent out soon

Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are set to receive two payments totaling $1,755 next month after tacking on January's payment at the end of December. The double payments issued in December will be given due to the New Year's holiday falling on a Sunday, giving beneficiaries a payment on the Friday before the 1st instead. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, with the other payment worth $914 set to be sent on Dec. 30, according to a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
KXLY

Here’s How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max

Earning the maximum Social Security benefit is no easy feat; you not only need to earn quite a bit over the course of your career, you have to do it consistently. On top of that, you need to wait until age 70 to earn more deferred retirement credits and ultimately maximize your monthly check.
CNET

SSDI Payment for November: When Will You Get Your Money?

The next Social Security Disability Insurance payment is scheduled to go out this week, making it a total of three November payments that have been disbursed. Whether you've received your money or not depends on a couple of factors: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. November's checks will be disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you'll be getting a payment, it's good to know exactly when you can expect it to arrive.
Motley Fool

Can SSI Pay You Extra Social Security Benefits in 2023?

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a government benefit administered by the Social Security Administration. It's available to seniors and blind and disabled individuals with few financial resources. SSI benefits are increasing for 2023, so now's a great time to see if you qualify. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
