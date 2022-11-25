Read full article on original website
World War 3 Concern: Russian Missile Hits Poland, Kills 2 Polish Citizens
Early on Wednesday, Poland announced that an explosion caused by a Russian missile strike in the country’s east had killed two persons. This was the first time Russian weapons used in its conflict with Ukraine had an effect on a NATO country. According to a statement from the Polish...
Gold Coins study suggests ‘fake emperor’ was real, say scientists
Scientists claim that a third-century Roman emperor who was written out of history as a mythical figure actually existed because to the discovery of an ancient gold coin. The coin with Sponsian’s name and his likeness was discovered more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, which was once a remote outpost of the Roman empire.It had been kept hidden in a museum cupboard since it was thought to be a fake.
Russia on fire: Putin’s worst nightmare as a devastating fireball erupts at a crucial oil facility
Siberia’s Angarsk is located thousands of miles away from Moscow. In the isolated Russian city of Angarsk, which is close to the Mongolian border, an oil refinery has caught fire. Igor Sushko, an American living near the Ukrainian border, tweeted video of the incident along with the caption, “Oil refinery on fire in #Angarsk, around 300km north of Mongolia border.
Roman Coins First Believed as Fake Reveals Unheard Emperor Who Ruled in 260s CE
The emperor shown on one of the Roman coins was in fact in power around the 260s CE, according to new research that shows many Roman coins recovered in 1713 that were previously thought to be false are actually authentic. For the majority of ancient Roman history, coins bearing the...
ABOUT
Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.https://www.bloggingbigblue.com
