Read full article on original website
Related
Massive Resignation at Twitter: Office Buildings Were Closed, Access Disabled Following New CEO Elon Musk’s Order
After widespread resignations from Twitter employees in response to an ultimatum from new CEO, Elon Musk, the company’s offices are being closed and employees’ badge access is being removed. Elon Musk told Twitter employees on Wednesday that they could either accept the company’s “very rigorous” culture, which involves...
How The Quick Drop In Mortgage Increased Demand
According to the seasonally adjusted index released by the Mortgage Bankers Association, the number of mortgage applications increased 2.7% last week compared to the week before. In preparation for the Veteran’s Day holiday, another change was made. The little rise came after a government study last week that suggested...
Offer: Check Out The New Price Of Yellow Gold Metal In Today’s Market
Today, November 18, gold prices were up roughly 0.2 percent on the MCX, reaching Rs 52,938 for a gram. Meanwhile, the price of silver increased by almost 0.4 percent (Rs 225) on Friday, reaching Rs 61,203 per kg. Domestic gold prices increased after a day-long decline. A decline in the...
New York Bans Cryptocurrency Mining for 2 Years; Here’s What’s Next!
To allay environmental worries about the energy-intensive practice, New York became the first state to temporarily block new cryptocurrency mining licenses at fossil fuel facilities. The bitcoin industry had fought hard against the bill but was unable to overturn a successful campaign by a coalition of left-leaning lawmakers and environmental...
Bitcoin Advancement: All About the Most Popular Cryptocurrency Up to Date!
Probably the most well-known and widely-used cryptocurrency is Bitcoin. Here, we’ll delve into greater detail about Bitcoin’s history and how it helped shape the modern cryptocurrency industry. Bitcoin is one of the most widely used cryptocurrencies today. People frequently buy Bitcoin and visit conversion websites like OKX to...
Good News For Crypto Experts: U.S Banks Set To Launch Blockchain Test For Digital Dollar
In order to test a platform for digital currency, the Federal Reserve and traditional banking institutions are working together. Despite the fact that the FTX bankruptcy has shaken the cryptocurrency sector to its very foundation, traditional financial institutions are entering the world of virtual currency. The takeoff. According to a...
Roman Coins First Believed as Fake Reveals Unheard Emperor Who Ruled in 260s CE
The emperor shown on one of the Roman coins was in fact in power around the 260s CE, according to new research that shows many Roman coins recovered in 1713 that were previously thought to be false are actually authentic. For the majority of ancient Roman history, coins bearing the...
Following violent protests, Foxconn offers to pay employees to leave the largest iPhone factory in the world.
In an effort to end protests that saw hundreds of people struggle with police forces at the complex in central China, Foxconn has offered to pay freshly hired workers 10,000 yuan ($1,400) to quit and leave the largest iPhone assembly factory in the world. In a text message sent to...
iPhone Maker Foxconn Rocked by Largest Protests at COVID-19-Hit Plant in China; Here’s Why!
Foxconn denied housing new hires with Covid-positive staff at the Zhengzhou facility, the world’s largest maker of iPhones, but acknowledged that workers had complained about wages and working conditions at the plant. The Taiwanese electronics firm issued a statement saying, “Regarding any violence, the company will continue to speak...
Another young cryptocurrency founder dies suddenly at age 30 and shocks the sector.
The abrupt and unexpected death of a young crypto pioneer at the age of only 30 has shocked the financial community. On November 23, Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of the Hong Kong-based digital asset firm Amber Group, passed away in his sleep. The announcement was made on the website of the business “with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart.”
Crypto Exchange Kraken Settles $360,000 Violation to US Treasury Department Over Iran Sanctions
In response to transactions that appear to have breached US sanctions on Iran, cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has now agreed to settle with the Department of the Treasury. As a result, the enormous cryptocurrency platform has agreed to pay more than $360,000. The Department of Treasury and the crypto exchange have finally reached a settlement.
Powell speech, GDP revision, private hiring and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know
Wednesday will have several events that will move markets including a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, plus the latest update on quarterly growth.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese urges US government to end pursuit of Julian Assange
The Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, says he has personally urged the US government to end its pursuit of Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange. In his most in-depth comments about the diplomatically sensitive issue in months, Albanese said he had raised the Assange case “recently in meetings” with US representatives and he vowed to continue to press for it to be brought to a close.
Macron kicks off US state visit, with trade dispute looming
French President Emmanuel Macron was set to meet President Joe Biden on Wednesday, at the start of a state visit highlighting the countries' strategic ties but also fears of a transatlantic trade war. Largely due to Covid disruptions, this is the first formal state visit to the White House during the Biden presidency.
Blogging Big Blue
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT
Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.https://www.bloggingbigblue.com
Comments / 0