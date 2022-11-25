ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blogging Big Blue

Comments / 0

Related
Blogging Big Blue

How The Quick Drop In Mortgage Increased Demand

According to the seasonally adjusted index released by the Mortgage Bankers Association, the number of mortgage applications increased 2.7% last week compared to the week before. In preparation for the Veteran’s Day holiday, another change was made. The little rise came after a government study last week that suggested...
The Guardian

Australian PM Anthony Albanese urges US government to end pursuit of Julian Assange

The Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, says he has personally urged the US government to end its pursuit of Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange. In his most in-depth comments about the diplomatically sensitive issue in months, Albanese said he had raised the Assange case “recently in meetings” with US representatives and he vowed to continue to press for it to be brought to a close.
AFP

Macron kicks off US state visit, with trade dispute looming

French President Emmanuel Macron was set to meet President Joe Biden on Wednesday, at the start of a state visit highlighting the countries' strategic ties but also fears of a transatlantic trade war. Largely due to Covid disruptions, this is the first formal state visit to the White House during the Biden presidency.
LOUISIANA STATE
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy