ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 2

lets be logical
4d ago

nice one sided crap. you could have had Lake protect our state, borders, freedoms and economy, but now you have Hobbs who wants to moon the borders and spend our money to "help" the illegals, take away our right to protect ourselves and tax us. she is for bail reform and enabling the criminals, modeling after failed California. Lake is not perfect, neither are, but lake was by far the better choice.

Reply(1)
3
Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Southern Arizona voters overwhelmingly support copper mining in Arizona

A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support copper mining in Arizona. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals’ new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Out-Of-State Kooks Are Still Demanding a Redo of Arizona Election

Arizona counties certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday. But for conspiracy theorists who traveled from out of state to swamp local election board meetings, the dream of discarding the election results lives on.While most Republican candidates have accepted their losses in an underwhelming GOP midterm performance, Arizona has remained a hotbed for election-denying candidates who suggest (incorrectly) that they actually won their races. Those holdouts have attracted the attention of conspiracy theorists, who began gathering in Arizona last week in an unlikely effort to demand a new election.When Arizona’s election boards convened on Monday to certify their...
ARIZONA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

GOP-controlled Arizona country refuses to certify election

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused Monday to certify the 2022 election ahead of the deadline amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject a vote count that had Democrats winning for U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide races. State election officials have vowed to...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Is the mega MAGA Arizona Republican Party here to stay?

The Arizona Republican Party is at a crossroads after suffering high-profile defeats to Democrats in crucial statewide races, with the future uncertain. The Democrats continue to hold both of Arizona’s U.S. Senate seats and this year won the state’s gubernatorial, secretary of state and attorney general races, though the AG race finish was so close it will get a recount.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Votes to Offer Illegal Immigrants In-State Tuition

Arizona voters approved a proposition which allows illegal immigrants to pay in-state tuition costs. Proposition 308 was passed with 51.2% approval and will “allow Arizona students, regardless of immigration status, to be eligible for financial aid at state universities and community colleges.”. It also qualifies such students for in-state...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

WarRoom Battleground: Michael Patrick Leahy on DDoS Attack and Whether Maricopa County Will Certify Elections

Host Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Arizona Sun-Times, Michael Patrick Leahy, on Friday morning’s War Room: Battleground to talk about the DDoS attack at The Sun Times late Wednesday evening and to give his predictions on whether or not Maricopa County will certify their elections.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Proposition's failure to impact fire districts

BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Fire Chief Patrick Moore said he was disappointed that Arizona voters rejected a sales tax measure that would help fund fire districts across the state. He also said he was unsure how much the narrow defeat will hurt the nearly 150 districts that have...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Kari Lake campaign sues Maricopa County election officials

Hamadeh is currently trailing Democrat Kris Mayes in a narrow attorney general race. Abe Hamadeh, Republican National Committee file lawsuit against top election officials. According to a statement from Hamadeh, the 25-page lawsuit claims there was “election board misconduct, the tallying of unlawful ballots, and the erroneous counting of votes.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
R.A. Heim

Social Security payments up to $4,194 for some Arizona residents

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, inflation is hitting Arizona quite hard. Residents are paying up hundreds of dollars more⁠ ⁠each month with a 16.9% increase through October, according to this source at time of publishing. Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy