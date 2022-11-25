Read full article on original website
Barn Boards and Baling Wire
I woke up at 5 a.m., milking time, the day they laid Vince Willis to rest in the Loyd Cemetery just a mile south of our old farm in Richland County, Wisconsin. My mind was flooded with memories of the growing-up years I shared with Vince and the Willis family. Vince was several years ahead of me, one of the big kids who looked out for all of us little ones at our church in Loyd – umpiring softball games behind the building and breaking up squabbles. His mom and his aunt, both of whom passed just a few months ago, were my Sunday school teachers. Vince’s dad, Leck, was one of the men who, along with my dad, Leonard, went out every fall to saw wood for the church furnace. Vince’s grandparents, Buford and Gertie Frye, operated the store in Loyd.
Retirement allows Beckers Angus to hold annual production sale
ASKOV, Minn. – David Becker put in a lot of hours on the road. As a longtime MnDOT chief road inspector, he had time to think about his registered Angus herd back home. “I always wanted to have a sale, but you have to calve at least 100 cows before you can sustain an annual sale,” he said. “I didn’t have that many because I was working long hours.”
End of harvest a cause to celebrate
The first week of November, my long-time, best friend from Onida, Bob Yackley, texted me a photo of his grandson and great-grandson, seated in the cab of their combine, about to make the last round of a long season. Because Penny and I have been a part of the Bob...
Travels continue, for fun and for ag
Thanksgiving was successful. Nothing was burnt, nothing started on fire and not one smoke detector was set off. I found the neck in the turkey, was fully prepared for it and not even one tear was shed. On Wednesday morning I had ran up to cornstalks to pump water and...
Sun sets on a rollercoaster year
Right this very minute down on the farm I am feeling thankful. This will be the last column of 2022, and I have to say it has been quite the roller coaster. I will be the first one to tell you I have real issues with motion sickness. I am ready to get off this ride called 2022.
Lieberts run Angus operation in north central Montana
EDEN, Mont. – On Richard Liebert’s ranch in Eden, just south of Great Falls, Mont., the onset of winter weather means many producers are turning to their haystacks a bit early this year, feeding out what Liebert said is “very precious” hay. “Right now, everyone is...
