Alaska Native Tlingit artist collaborates with big brands
House District race separated by just 4 votes could be certified Tuesday. The race is only separated by four votes, with Republican incumbent Tom McKay leading with 3,472 and Democrat challenger Denny Wells trailing with 3,468. Anchorage man sentenced in stabbing of 74-year-old woman at assisted living facility. Updated: 4...
Gov. Mike Dunleavy: Alaska refunded the police
Since the beginning of civilization, the primary purpose of government has been to protect public safety. The Founders acknowledged this in the opening lines of the Declaration of Independence, when they wrote of the God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. “To secure these rights,” they wrote, “governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
Coldest stretch of air since January returns to Southcentral
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Biting cold air has made a return to Southcentral Alaska, with many locations seeing daily highs nearly 20 degrees below average. This cold stretch comes after much of November has been sitting on the mild side. While we’re currently the 22nd-warmest November on record, the last few days of the month should help us drop several more spots.
House District race separated by just 4 votes could be certified Tuesday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A razor-thin margin of votes for Alaska State House District 15 has resulted in no official call for the race yet, but the final result is expected to be certified Tuesday, if not postponed by election officials. The race is only separated by four votes, with...
Victims of Anchorage man accused of scamming 91 Alaskans out of more than $14M speak out
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dozens of potential victims came forward to the Division of Banking and Securities following the publication by Alaska’s News Source of an alleged fraudulent multi-million-dollar investment scheme, DBS officials said. “Since your story aired, we are now in touch with people who have made investments...
Woman using plane to drop ‘turkey bombs’ for rural Alaskans in Skwentna
SKWENTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - For rural Alaskans living off the road system, it can be difficult — and often expensive — to get a Thanksgiving turkey. Esther Sanderlin became aware of this dilemma and decided to do something about it. Sanderlin decided to raise money, hop on her plane, and airdrop Thanksgiving turkeys to her neighbors in the outlying village of Skwentna, located on the Yentna River.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Erupts, Spewing Ash And Debris Nearby
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities. The eruption began late Sunday night in...
Minnesota crews rescue around 200 people stranded on large ice chunk on lake
Minnesota authorities were in the process of rescuing more than 100 people from a large ice chunk that broke free in a lake.
Western Washington counties brace for lowland snow potential this week
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Be in the know about snow - that's the message from Snohomish County Public Works as they encourage residents to prepare for any snow and ice events as the weather gets colder. Light snow is expected across the Puget Sound region by midday Tuesday. The...
After loss of Alaska House race, next moves for Sarah Palin
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Sarah Palin re-emerged in Alaska politics over a decade after resigning as governor with hopes of winning the state’s U.S. House seat. She had a lot going for her: unbeatable name recognition, the backing of former President Donald Trump in a state he carried twice, an unrivaled ability to attract national media attention.
See Arizona official's reaction to Kari Lake's election claim
Arizona assistant secretary of state Allie Bones fact-checks Republican Kari Lake's claim about her opponent Democrat Katie Hobbs overseeing the vote count in Arizona's gubernatorial race.
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
Plane door falls from sky, lands in Nevada shopping center
Federal officials are investigating an incident that saw a door fall off a plane midflight and land in a Nevada shopping center.
All Southern Resident killer whales have been in the Inland Puget Sound for 17 days
BELLINGHAM, Wash — All three Southern Resident killer whale pods have been in the Puget Sound for over two weeks, which is something that hasn't happened in recent memory, according to the Orca Behavior Institute. The pods have been spotted from south Puget Sound all the way north to...
School closures: Snow and ice cancel, delay Washington schools ahead of Thanksgiving
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A storm that brought snow and ice to central and eastern Washington has forced some school districts to cancel or delay school on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Closures include Moses Lake and Quincy School Districts. For drivers heading out this morning be prepared for slick roads,...
Two Washington Dollar Tree Stores Face Almost $55K in Combined Fines
The fines were issued for blocked electrical panels and stacked boxes that were “perilously close to collapsing,” the state’s Department of Labor & Industries said. Dollar Tree’s history of penalties continues after two stores in Washington state were fined after allegedly not abiding by safety regulations.
Lake seeks election records in suit against Arizona county
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election. Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs and has for weeks drawn attention...
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town
A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
8 to 10 Foot King Tides to Hit Oregon Coast This Thanksgiving
The exciting king tides are here once again, being the first of the annual highest tides of the winter. The tides arrive just in time for Thanksgiving weekend along the Oregon coast. This coming weekend will make for the strongest tides of the year in Oregon, and are extremely dangerous.
Washington Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
