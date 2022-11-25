ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Native Tlingit artist collaborates with big brands

House District race separated by just 4 votes could be certified Tuesday. The race is only separated by four votes, with Republican incumbent Tom McKay leading with 3,472 and Democrat challenger Denny Wells trailing with 3,468. Anchorage man sentenced in stabbing of 74-year-old woman at assisted living facility. Updated: 4...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Gov. Mike Dunleavy: Alaska refunded the police

Since the beginning of civilization, the primary purpose of government has been to protect public safety. The Founders acknowledged this in the opening lines of the Declaration of Independence, when they wrote of the God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. “To secure these rights,” they wrote, “governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Coldest stretch of air since January returns to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Biting cold air has made a return to Southcentral Alaska, with many locations seeing daily highs nearly 20 degrees below average. This cold stretch comes after much of November has been sitting on the mild side. While we’re currently the 22nd-warmest November on record, the last few days of the month should help us drop several more spots.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

House District race separated by just 4 votes could be certified Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A razor-thin margin of votes for Alaska State House District 15 has resulted in no official call for the race yet, but the final result is expected to be certified Tuesday, if not postponed by election officials. The race is only separated by four votes, with...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Woman using plane to drop ‘turkey bombs’ for rural Alaskans in Skwentna

SKWENTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - For rural Alaskans living off the road system, it can be difficult — and often expensive — to get a Thanksgiving turkey. Esther Sanderlin became aware of this dilemma and decided to do something about it. Sanderlin decided to raise money, hop on her plane, and airdrop Thanksgiving turkeys to her neighbors in the outlying village of Skwentna, located on the Yentna River.
SKWENTNA, AK
HuffPost

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Erupts, Spewing Ash And Debris Nearby

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities. The eruption began late Sunday night in...
HAWAII STATE
PBS NewsHour

After loss of Alaska House race, next moves for Sarah Palin

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Sarah Palin re-emerged in Alaska politics over a decade after resigning as governor with hopes of winning the state’s U.S. House seat. She had a lot going for her: unbeatable name recognition, the backing of former President Donald Trump in a state he carried twice, an unrivaled ability to attract national media attention.
ALASKA STATE
Occupational Health Safety

Two Washington Dollar Tree Stores Face Almost $55K in Combined Fines

The fines were issued for blocked electrical panels and stacked boxes that were “perilously close to collapsing,” the state’s Department of Labor & Industries said. Dollar Tree’s history of penalties continues after two stores in Washington state were fined after allegedly not abiding by safety regulations.
TACOMA, WA
Greyson F

National Sub Chain Finally Coming to Town

A popular toasted sandwich shop is returning to Tucson.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. For lovers of a good sandwich, one of the nation’s most popular sandwich chains is about to expand here in greater Tucson. In fact, the entire state is going to see more, beginning next year, thanks to a new restaurant deal signed by a local franchise owner.
TUCSON, AZ
thatoregonlife.com

8 to 10 Foot King Tides to Hit Oregon Coast This Thanksgiving

The exciting king tides are here once again, being the first of the annual highest tides of the winter. The tides arrive just in time for Thanksgiving weekend along the Oregon coast. This coming weekend will make for the strongest tides of the year in Oregon, and are extremely dangerous.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy