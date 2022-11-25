Column: Be thankful God our protector, guide is always with us

“Make a joyful shout to the Lord, all you lands! Serve the Lord with gladness; come before His presence with singing. Know that the Lord, He is God; it is He who has made us, and not we ourselves; we are His people and the sheep of His pasture. Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, And into His courts with praise. Be thankful to Him, and bless His name. For the Lord is good; His mercy is everlasting. And His truth endures to all generations.” — Psalm 100

This is the season to look to God and be thankful for His many blessings to us, but mostly to be thankful for who He is. While our world is ever changing, and while people may disappoint us, God is never changing and never disappoints us. God is the same yesterday, today and forever.

We can always count on Him to be who He says He is and to always keep His promises. He is our steady, unwavering rock throughout our lives. We can run to Him in any storm and He will steady us and bring us peace.

We can always be certain that He loves us unconditionally and that He wants only the best for us.

The world may be unforgiving, but God will always accept our apologies for our wrong behavior. His mercy never ceases. It is new every morning.

We are His people. Do not even we humans always look out for our own? How much more will God look out for those that belong to Him?

It is such a comfort to know that someone always has their eye on you and is looking out for your best interest. Not only does He keep His eye on us but He is with us every step of the way.

Are there times when you are uncomfortable with something you must do? Take comfort for you are not alone. God is right there with you. He will help you through it.

We are His sheep. The duty of a shepherd is to keep all their flock and not lose one animal. They do this by protecting them from any predators. They make sure they are provided with food, water and shelter.

Jesus said a good shepherd lays down His life for the sheep. He tells us that He is the Good Shepherd. For us, He laid down His life. To bring us out of condemnation and out of darkness, He was willing to die. He offers us life, light and reconciliation. He protects us from predators and provides us with all we need. We should always be satisfied with what we are given because He knows best.

For all that He has done and for all that He is still doing, we owe Him our thanksgiving and praise. Even on the darkest of days, when we feel as though our world is torn apart, we owe Him our thanksgiving and praise, for He is still with us, still loving us, still protecting us and guiding us. He works even our darkest hours to our good.

So whether you are in dark hours or good hours this Thanksgiving, be sure to be thankful and praise the name of the Lord your God for He is good, His mercy is everlasting and His truth endures to all generations. Praise ye the Lord!