Christmas events to make the season memorable

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas throughout Martin County.

Several events are planned to make this season a memorable one.

The events include:

Friday, Nov. 25 – Sunday, Jan. 1, The Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights will still be at 101 Dalton Dr. in Windsor. The tradition continues with 500,000 lights. Although the town of Windsor purchased the lights, they will be displayed again this year at the Hoggard farm.

Saturday, Nov. 26, The Martin County Farmers Market at 4001 W. Main St. Ext., will have a special Christmas Market from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Admission is free. There will be baked goods, plants and handcrafted items for sale.

Thursday Dec. 1, the town of Williamston will hold their annual parade that will wind through the streets of downtown.

After the parade, Memorial Baptist Church, at 109 W. Church St., will hold their first tree lighting on the lawn by the playground. The church’s Children’s Choir will sing carols and the Riverside High School Band will play.

Also, there will be live music at the Main Street Community Stage, at 140 W. Main St.

Horse and carriage rides will be available. (Pick up and unloading will be behind the stage area.)

Friday, Dec. 2, the town of Robersonville will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. at Academy and Main St. at the gazebo in downtown. There will be hot cocoa and cider, homemade cookies, caroling and more. Santa will be making an appearance.

Saturday, Dec. 3, the town of Jamesville will hold their annual Christmas parade at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3, Macedonia Christian Church, 7640, U.S.-17 South, will present a drama of the birth of Christ in the Family Life Center. Refreshments will follow.

Sunday, Dec. 4, Somerset Place, 2572 Lake Shore Rd. in Creswell, will hold their 32nd Annual Christmas Open House from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. St. Nicholas will mingle with visitors from 2 – 4 p.m. Visitors can take a self-guided tour of the plantation buildings and sample black-eyed peas, hearth-cooked cornbread, hot spiced tea and desserts.

Sunday, Dec. 4, Historic Hope Plantation, 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor, will host a Christmas event from 1 – 5 p.m. Come for life music, refreshments and horse drawn carriage and wagon rides.

Beginning on Monday, Dec. 5 – Saturday, Dec. 10, the Hope Plantation will be offering tours at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. for $10 a person

Sunday, Dec. 4 and 11, The Albemarle Chorale will perform “Star of Wonder” at 4 p.m. both nights at Edenton United Methodist Church at 225 Virginia Rd., Edenton.

Thursday, Dec. 8, the Hamilton parade will be held at 4 p.m. downtown.

Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6 – 8 p.m., the Williamston Police Department will hold a food and toy drive that will include carriage rides, photos with Santa, hot beverages and a dessert bar.

Saturday, Dec. 10, the Bear Grass parade will be held at 10 a.m. downtown.

Saturday, Dec. 10 the Oak City parade will be held at 12 p.m. downtown.

Sunday, Dec. 11, Piney Grove Baptist Church, 2925 Piney Grove Church Rd., will present “Meet me at the Manger,” a children and youth celebration at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14, the town of Robersonville will hold its annual Christmas parade at 4 p.m. in downtown.

Friday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m., Martin County Adult and Aging Services is throwing a county-wide senior Christmas Party, for adults 60 years old and older, at the Bob Martin Agricultural Center, 2900 N.C.-125 in Williamston.

Fri. – Mon. Dec. 16-19, the N.C. Black Bear Festival in Plymouth is presenting a Christmas Laser Light Show, which will have songs of the season synchronized with lasers dancing across the sky. Shows are at 5:30, 6:45 and 8 p.m. Drive in and watch from your vehicle. Tickets are $20 per vehicle and can be purchased at PlymouthNC-Events.com.

Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. Memorial Baptist Church at 109 W. Church St., will present “Christmas Is…Jesus” by the worship choir and Christmas Orchestra.

Saturday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. Memorial Baptist Church at 109 W. Church St., will present “Christmas Eve was an O Holy Night” at the Community Christmas Tree on the church lawn.