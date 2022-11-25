Historic Hope plans multitude of holiday events

The Christmas season brings a unique opportunity to visit Historic Hope, Windsor’s premier period cultural site featuring examples of both 18th and 19th-century homes.

Displays at the foundation’s Welcome Center will also be available along with special candlelight tours.

Turner Sutton, President of Historic Hope, said the Center, the Hope Manor House and the King Bazemore House would be open for public viewing free of charge from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 featuring music and refreshments at the site’s Welcome Center. Tours will be provided of both the King-Bazemore House and the Hope Manor House.

Docents will be available in each room to interpret the architecture and furnishings for guests. Instrumental and choir music will be provided at Historic Hope’s Welcome Center. Local operators have donated carriage rides for those guests wishing to use them on their visit to the manor house.

About 25 volunteers will decorate both homes and provide guided tours for the event. Sutton said the Christmas open house is a wonderful opportunity for anyone who has never visited Historic Hope. The recent COVID epidemic temporarily suspended the seasonal open house tours, but this is the second year since the pandemic that they have been offered.

Sutton said that between 500 and 600 visitors are expected to travel as many as 600 miles to attend the event.

A separate candlelight tour featuring music and period refreshments will also be offered from 5-8 pm. on Saturday, Dec. 3 pm for those wishing a more intimate candlelight experience. Reservations are available for that tour at $20 or for $25 at the door.

Sutton said Historic Hope has been open for tours since 1972 and is the most prominent historic installation in Bertie County. He said Hope has the best collection of historic Roanoke River Valley furniture in the country, something that many visitors come specially to see.

The Hope Manor House is the home of North Carolina Gov. David Stone, constructed in 1803. The 10-room home is an example of Federal and Georgian Style Architecture.

The King-Bazemore House, an example of North Carolina Vernacular Architecture, was built in 1778 by William King. It is presented as an example of how a yeoman farmer of the period lived.

Sutton said that Historic Hope is also unique because it was restored by the people of Bertie County who wanted to preserve an important part of their cultural and historic heritage. The complex remains under the direction of the Historic Hope Foundation.

Tours are free and open to the public from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. At other times, public tours are available on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at a cost of $15 for adults, $14 for seniors and $8 for college students or youth under the age of 18.

Reservations for the candlelight tour are available by calling the foundation at (252) 794-3140. An answering machine is available to record the reservation.

Tickets are $20 by reservation and $25 at the door. Historic Hope is located at 132 Hope House Rd. in Bertie County just west of Windsor.