Sporting News

USA vs Iran free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable

It's now or never for the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite earning a very respectable draw against the mighty Three Lions of England last time out, the USMNT must beat Iran on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the knockout stage. Anything less than a victory will mean elimination from the tournament.
Sporting News

USA vs Netherlands history, record: Have USMNT ever played the Dutch at a World Cup?

The United States secured passage to the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. An occasionally nervy but deserved victory for Gregg Berhalter's side ensured they clinched a second-placed finish in Group B, two points behind winners England. That means they will...
Sporting News

Tunisia vs France World Cup lineups, starting 11 for Group D match at Qatar 2022

Tunisia will hope that France's fine start to the 2022 World Cup can boost their chances of also reaching the knockout stages. Jalel Kadri's side need a win over the world champions to stand any chance of progressing, having picked up just one point so far. And, fortunately, they could...
Sporting News

Ronaldo backs injured Neymar bounce back for Brazil at World Cup amid 'envy and evil' on social media

Neymar can call upon the full support of Brazil icon Ronaldo as he recovers from injury, with R9 posting an emotional message on social media. A superstar of the present has been laid low with an ankle problem picked up in a 2022 World Cup opener against Serbia, with that knock set to prevent him from competing in a Qatar showpiece again until the knockout stages have been reached.
The Guardian

For Australia’s football fans, the waking game has begun

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the mighty Socceroos will be facing off against the presumably mighty team from Denmark, a fictional country from the Chronicles of Narnia series. What we are about to witness is an athletic spectacle that will test the fitness and resolve of all participants. I am speaking about the battle to stay awake long enough to actually watch the game.
Sporting News

How does World Cup work in knockout rounds? USA path from Round of 16 to final

For the third time in four appearances, the USMNT has qualified for the knockout stage at the World Cup. A 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday clinched a spot in the Round of 16 for the young American squad. It was an impressive achievement in its own right, but the team now has its sights set on a deep run in the knockout rounds.
Sporting News

England's route to 2022 World Cup final: Who will Three Lions play in quarter-finals?

England secured their place in the knockout stage of the World Cup thanks to Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over Wales. Gareth Southgate's men progressed as Group B winners after a second-half brace from Marcus Rashford either side of a goal from Phil Foden, with both men thoroughly justifying their inclusions.
Sporting News

USA's Christian Pulisic gave up his body and paid the price to get USMNT into World Cup Round of 16

Christian Pulisic gave it everything he had. There is no other way to put it. This can be taken to mean he put all his skill, energy, desire and dreams into that single moment, the moment that advanced the United States men’s national team to the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is the customary dividing line for American soccer between success and disaster.
Sporting News

'Soul-destroying': Former England player takes to social media to blast current team

Former World Cup-winning England centre Will Greenwood has shared an honest, emotional message on social media with regard to the state of the current national side. England slumped to a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham to end their Autumn campaign which Greenwood called the most ‘soul-destroying’ game he has attended at the home of England Rugby.

