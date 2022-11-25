Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
KREM
No. 12 Washington outlasts Washington St 55-31 in Apple Cup
PULLMAN, Wash. — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 484 yards and had five total touchdowns and No. 12 Washington reclaimed the Apple Cup with a wild 51-33 victory over Washington State on Saturday night. A year after the Huskies watched the Cougars celebrate snapping a seven-game losing streak on...
KREM
Maddie remembered for humor, dedication as celebration of life announced for Univ. of Idaho students
POST FALLS, Idaho — Friends and family of the four University of Idaho students who were killed inside a house are invited to a celebration of life event later this week. The event will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 at Real Life Ministries in Post Falls, according to our news partner Coeur d’Alene Press.
Moscow Police: U of I student murders, Pullman, Salem double stabbings unrelated
MOSCOW, ID. — The murder of four University of Idaho students and two double stabbings that happened in Pullman in 1999 and Salem, Oregon, in 2021 are not related to each other, according to the Moscow Police Department. MPD sent out an updated press release just past 9 p.m. on Friday providing updates to the public. They say in the...
Moscow, Idaho, community on edge amid new report of man chasing women; Police deem claim 'unfounded'
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
dailyfly.com
City of Moscow Police Department Provides Update on Homicide Investigation, Does Not Believe Stabbings Related to Other Cases
MOSCOW, Idaho – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow, Idaho. • There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the...
Idaho Student murders update: Police say why key details are being withheld from the public
Authorities are withholding key details from the public as they continue to investigate the murders of four University of Idaho students, including information about a suspect profile.
pullmanradio.com
First Major Winter Storm Of The Season Could Bring Up To 10 Inches Of Snow Midweek
The first major winter storm of the season is expected to hit the Palouse midweek. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in parts of Latah County with gusts potentially reaching 35 MPH. The forecast is calling for up to 5 inches of snow in Whitman County.
Family of University of Idaho murder victim calls Ethan Chapin ‘One of the most incredible people you’ll ever know’
Just over a week after their son was murdered near the University of Idaho, friends and family gathered to remember Ethan Chapin.
If Idaho murder victims 'were going to go, they were going to go together,' friend says
Close friends of University of Idaho homicide victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen remember them as not only best friends but as sisters who loved to laugh and sing.
University of Idaho murders: blood seen oozing from house amid reports of previous threat
Months before four University of Idaho students were murdered, a man allegedly menaced a group of students on campus with a knife as new photos emerged of the crime scene.
newsnationnow.com
Idaho police: Surviving roommates called friends to residence before 911
(NewsNation) — Police in Moscow, Idaho are asking the community to come forward with any outside security footage from businesses or homes in hopes of identifying the person who killed four University of Idaho students. Detectives released a map of the area they are investigating and say even footage...
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"
Carolyn and Josh Thomas decided to leave their city life and move 1,000 miles away to Idaho, so they could offer their kids a healthy life and provide for them without getting stressed out by bills.
koze.com
Multiple Reports of Crashes, Slide-Offs, & Spin-Outs
LEWIS-CLARK VALLEY, WA/ID – There have been multiple reports of collisions, slide-offs, and spin-outs in the region due to the snow. Snow removal equipment, law enforcement, and rescue personnel have been working to clear the scenes since the snow began falling at around 10:30 a.m. this morning. Bryden Canyon is one of the most affected early this afternoon and drivers are urged to avoid it for now.
Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths
for a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found at an off-campus home during the weekend, a newspaper reported. The post Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
Police arrest 7 in North Idaho last week for possession, intent to distribute fentanyl
LEWISTON, Idaho — Law enforcement arrested seven people last week for possession of fentanyl, with some believed to intend to distribute it. Lewiston detectives arrested 39-year-old Kimberlee Perrigo and 33-year-old Joshua Hescock after placing a GPS tracking device on their vehicle and observing it make several trips to Spokane and around the Lewis Clark Valley area. Lewiston Police say officers...
‘Evidence Was Likely Obliterated’: Cops Accused Of Botched Investigation In University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder
Locals in the rattled Idaho town where four students were slain to death are concerned police have “botched” the investigation, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.Police were seen measuring tire marks outside the crime scene house in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 19 — almost six days after the mutilated bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found.A furious source connected to the investigation told RadarOnline.com: “The reality is this evidence was likely obliterated and if the cops had done things correctly, those tire marks would have been photographed, measured, and preserved, on the...
Idaho State Police: Surviving roommates could be ‘key’ to solving UI murder case
MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell released new details about the murder of four University of Idaho students. Snell told ABC News that the two surviving roommates who were in the house at the time of the murders have not been ruled “in or out as suspects.” “Potentially they are witnesses, potentially they are victims,” Snell said....
KLEWTV
Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man
The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
eastidahonews.com
Young man dies, 2 hospitalized after log truck and semi collide on northern Idaho highway
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. at US 12 milepost 14 in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on US 12. The driver crossed...
Multiple Slide Offs And Car Accidents On Highway 95
WHITE BIRD: Highway 95 From White Bird Grade to Ferdinand is extremely slick and snow covered. The highway is currently backed up due to multiple slide offs and accidents. The Idaho Country Sheriff's Office reported a 1 vehicle rollover incident at 1:14 p.m. south of Cottonwood Idaho on Highway 95. No injuries were reported with this accident.
Comments / 0