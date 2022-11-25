ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

KREM

No. 12 Washington outlasts Washington St 55-31 in Apple Cup

PULLMAN, Wash. — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 484 yards and had five total touchdowns and No. 12 Washington reclaimed the Apple Cup with a wild 51-33 victory over Washington State on Saturday night. A year after the Huskies watched the Cougars celebrate snapping a seven-game losing streak on...
PULLMAN, WA
newsnationnow.com

Idaho police: Surviving roommates called friends to residence before 911

(NewsNation) — Police in Moscow, Idaho are asking the community to come forward with any outside security footage from businesses or homes in hopes of identifying the person who killed four University of Idaho students. Detectives released a map of the area they are investigating and say even footage...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Multiple Reports of Crashes, Slide-Offs, & Spin-Outs

LEWIS-CLARK VALLEY, WA/ID – There have been multiple reports of collisions, slide-offs, and spin-outs in the region due to the snow. Snow removal equipment, law enforcement, and rescue personnel have been working to clear the scenes since the snow began falling at around 10:30 a.m. this morning. Bryden Canyon is one of the most affected early this afternoon and drivers are urged to avoid it for now.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police arrest 7 in North Idaho last week for possession, intent to distribute fentanyl

LEWISTON, Idaho — Law enforcement arrested seven people last week for possession of fentanyl, with some believed to intend to distribute it. Lewiston detectives arrested 39-year-old Kimberlee Perrigo and 33-year-old Joshua Hescock after placing a GPS tracking device on their vehicle and observing it make several trips to Spokane and around the Lewis Clark Valley area. Lewiston Police say officers...
LEWISTON, ID
RadarOnline

‘Evidence Was Likely Obliterated’: Cops Accused Of Botched Investigation In University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder

Locals in the rattled Idaho town where four students were slain to death are concerned police have “botched” the investigation, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.Police were seen measuring tire marks outside the crime scene house in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 19 — almost six days after the mutilated bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found.A furious source connected to the investigation told RadarOnline.com: “The reality is this evidence was likely obliterated and if the cops had done things correctly, those tire marks would have been photographed, measured, and preserved, on the...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Idaho State Police: Surviving roommates could be ‘key’ to solving UI murder case

MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell released new details about the murder of four University of Idaho students. Snell told ABC News that the two surviving roommates who were in the house at the time of the murders have not been ruled “in or out as suspects.” “Potentially they are witnesses, potentially they are victims,” Snell said....
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man

The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Multiple Slide Offs And Car Accidents On Highway 95

WHITE BIRD: Highway 95 From White Bird Grade to Ferdinand is extremely slick and snow covered. The highway is currently backed up due to multiple slide offs and accidents. The Idaho Country Sheriff's Office reported a 1 vehicle rollover incident at 1:14 p.m. south of Cottonwood Idaho on Highway 95. No injuries were reported with this accident.
COTTONWOOD, ID

