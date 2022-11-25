Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
mycitizensnews.com
Contract awarded to shore up Burton Road
BEACON FALLS — The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved at its Nov. 14 regular meeting to award the Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program Project for the Burton Road Reconstruction and Retaining Wall Replacement to Dayton Construction of Watertown. The town on Dec. 24, 2020, closed the section of Burton...
trumbulltimes.com
Tenants say Wintonbury Mall is an 'eyesore.' How Bloomfield may use new ordinance to fix conditions.
BLOOMFIELD — The Wintonbury Mall has fallen into such disrepair that town leaders say they are considering using a new ordinance to seize the property under eminent domain. Bloomfield Mayor Danielle Wong and other local leaders believe the more than 8-acre property should be the "centerpiece" of town, but claim the new owner has not fulfilled plans to improve the "deplorable" conditions of the shopping center.
milfordmirror.com
Number of CT families seeking fuel assistance 'just unbelievable'
As state lawmakers prepared to return to Hartford Monday to consider more funding for energy assistance programs, social service organizations in Connecticut are reporting an increase in people seeking help paying their heating bills this winter. Joanne Balaschak, director of energy programs at New Opportunities, Inc., in Waterbury, said the...
Fire breaks out at apartment above liquor store in Middletown
Firefighters are investigating what caused an apartment fire early Tuesday morning in Middletown.
ctexaminer.com
No Benefits Only Burden With Tweed Expansion
East Haven was one of the last shoreline towns that was affordable to everyone. We have million dollar homes and Section 8 housing. The beautiful pristine beach was available to families and singles. The opportunity to buy a home was an option for young people. My son bought a home which is now in Tweeds expansion sights. We have beautiful wooded trails and wetlands filled with wildlife.
cityofwesthaven.com
New UNH police officer sworn in
WEST HAVEN, Nov. 29, 2022 — (Pictured): New University of New Haven police Officer Arthur Shannonhouse is sworn in by Mayor Nancy R. Rossi at City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shannonhouse recently retired from the Western Connecticut State University Police Department after a 22-year career. UNH Police Chief...
NECN
Mayor of Connecticut's Capital City Says He Will Not Run for Another Term
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has announced that he will not seek another term. Bronin said it was a decision he wrestled with and thought about it for a while. “I’m so grateful for the chance to do work that I love for this city that I love for the last seven years. Together, we’ve made Hartford stronger. But today I’m announcing that I won’t be running for a third term next year. It’s time to pass the baton,” Bronin posted on Twitter.
Volunteers clean up New Haven park
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up a park and pier in New Haven. The WeLoveU Foundation and employees from Power Home Remodeling teamed up to remove litter from Fort Hale Park. The volunteers said it’s good to give back. “We’ve been volunteering for a few years,” Stephanie […]
4-Alarm Fire Heavily Damages Buildings, Boats In Mystic
A massive fire along the Connecticut coast destroyed or damaged several buildings, boats, and a vehicle. The fire took place in New London County along the Mystic River around 9 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, at the Seaport Marina on Washington Street in Mystic. Driven by high winds, the fire quickly...
mycitizensnews.com
Firehouse boiler to be replaced
BEACON FALLS — The boiler at the Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 firehouse went down and is being replaced. Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 Chief Brian DeGeorge said the boiler from 2000 went down in the beginning of November after the firehouse’s regular servicemen confirmed that the boiler’s internal chambers were cracked. The new boiler is currently being installed because it’s an immediate priority, DeGeorge added.
Cement mixer falls through floor of Danbury parking garage
DANBURY, Conn. — A cement mixer crashed through the floor of a parking garage Monday, and left one person injured. Danbury fire officials said the truck broke through the parking deck of a building off Crosby Street. The back of the truck appears to have broken through the concrete...
Connecticut VA deaths report finds protocols not followed, issues remain
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal investigation released Monday of a hot steam accident that killed two workers conducting maintenance on a boiler system at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut substantiates a watchdog’s allegations that employees did not follow proper protocols to control hazardous energy or receive adequate training, among other violations. The report, […]
1 Dead After East Shore House Fire
One person died Saturday after an early morning fire ripped through a single-family house on the East Shore. Fire Chief John Alston and Assistant Fire Chief Justin McCarthy confirmed that fatal fire in a press release and incident report sent to the Independent Monday morning. The blaze took place at...
Hartford leads state in converting office buildings into apartments
Hartford leads Connecticut in the post-pandemic push to convert old office buildings into new apartments, according to a study. The post Hartford leads state in converting office buildings into apartments appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Pratt Streets opens Winter Village
HARTFORD, Conn. — An all-new outdoor holiday market opened Saturday morning on Pratt Street in Hartford just in time to shop locally for any gifts this season. The “Winter Village” will run every weekend for most of December with pop-up vendors lining the street. Musical performers and holiday demonstrations will also take place each weekend.
newhavenarts.org
An Artist Finds The Trash You Left Behind
Installation view, To Dissolve into the Hydrocommons, One Drop at a Time. The exhibition, from New York based artist sTo Len, runs in the Seton Gallery at the at the University of New Haven through December 9. Photos by Jessica Smolinski courtesy of Seton Gallery. The rhythmic roll of a...
zip06.com
Shoreline Business Owner Who Failed to Pay Taxes Sentenced to Prison
Vanessa Roberts Avery, the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Christopher Jardine 55, of Guilford, was sentenced on Nov. 29 by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to 15 months of imprisonment, followed by one year of supervised release, for failing to pay business and personal taxes. Judge Dooley also ordered Jardine to pay a $10,000 fine.
Journal Inquirer
Glastonbury’s Shops at Somerset Square sold to Tennessee development company
GLASTONBURY — The financially troubled Shops at Somerset Square retail property in Glastonbury, anchored by upscale tenants that include Jos. A Bank, Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Max Fish restaurant, recently sold to a Memphis, Tennessee real estate development company for $30.1 million, property records show. Poag...
Man Accused Of Driving At 132 MPH, Nearly Striking CT DOT Worker In Colchester
A 23-year-old man is facing charges after police said he was recorded driving at 132 mph and nearly struck a Connecticut Department of Transportation worker. Troopers in New London County obtained the speed reading on a 2014 Range Rover traveling on Route 2 in Colchester in a posted 65 mph zone at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, Connecticut State Police said.
Glow Hartford is a Unique ‘One-Of-A-Kind’ Indoor Festival Of Lights
We had a corner 3-story house growing up in Kansas and every season my dad would climb to the very top of the highest peak to put lights up. The entire house was outlined in twinkling white lights every single year. Lights are up and lighting up neighborhoods all over...
