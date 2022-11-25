ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

mycitizensnews.com

Contract awarded to shore up Burton Road

BEACON FALLS — The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved at its Nov. 14 regular meeting to award the Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program Project for the Burton Road Reconstruction and Retaining Wall Replacement to Dayton Construction of Watertown. The town on Dec. 24, 2020, closed the section of Burton...
WATERTOWN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Tenants say Wintonbury Mall is an 'eyesore.' How Bloomfield may use new ordinance to fix conditions.

BLOOMFIELD — The Wintonbury Mall has fallen into such disrepair that town leaders say they are considering using a new ordinance to seize the property under eminent domain. Bloomfield Mayor Danielle Wong and other local leaders believe the more than 8-acre property should be the "centerpiece" of town, but claim the new owner has not fulfilled plans to improve the "deplorable" conditions of the shopping center.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Number of CT families seeking fuel assistance 'just unbelievable'

As state lawmakers prepared to return to Hartford Monday to consider more funding for energy assistance programs, social service organizations in Connecticut are reporting an increase in people seeking help paying their heating bills this winter. Joanne Balaschak, director of energy programs at New Opportunities, Inc., in Waterbury, said the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

No Benefits Only Burden With Tweed Expansion

East Haven was one of the last shoreline towns that was affordable to everyone. We have million dollar homes and Section 8 housing. The beautiful pristine beach was available to families and singles. The opportunity to buy a home was an option for young people. My son bought a home which is now in Tweeds expansion sights. We have beautiful wooded trails and wetlands filled with wildlife.
EAST HAVEN, CT
cityofwesthaven.com

New UNH police officer sworn in

WEST HAVEN, Nov. 29, 2022 — (Pictured): New University of New Haven police Officer Arthur Shannonhouse is sworn in by Mayor Nancy R. Rossi at City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Shannonhouse recently retired from the Western Connecticut State University Police Department after a 22-year career. UNH Police Chief...
WEST HAVEN, CT
NECN

Mayor of Connecticut's Capital City Says He Will Not Run for Another Term

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has announced that he will not seek another term. Bronin said it was a decision he wrestled with and thought about it for a while. “I’m so grateful for the chance to do work that I love for this city that I love for the last seven years. Together, we’ve made Hartford stronger. But today I’m announcing that I won’t be running for a third term next year. It’s time to pass the baton,” Bronin posted on Twitter.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Volunteers clean up New Haven park

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up a park and pier in New Haven. The WeLoveU Foundation and employees from Power Home Remodeling teamed up to remove litter from Fort Hale Park. The volunteers said it’s good to give back. “We’ve been volunteering for a few years,” Stephanie […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Firehouse boiler to be replaced

BEACON FALLS — The boiler at the Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 firehouse went down and is being replaced. Beacon Hose Co. No. 1 Chief Brian DeGeorge said the boiler from 2000 went down in the beginning of November after the firehouse’s regular servicemen confirmed that the boiler’s internal chambers were cracked. The new boiler is currently being installed because it’s an immediate priority, DeGeorge added.
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

Cement mixer falls through floor of Danbury parking garage

DANBURY, Conn. — A cement mixer crashed through the floor of a parking garage Monday, and left one person injured. Danbury fire officials said the truck broke through the parking deck of a building off Crosby Street. The back of the truck appears to have broken through the concrete...
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Connecticut VA deaths report finds protocols not followed, issues remain

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal investigation released Monday of a hot steam accident that killed two workers conducting maintenance on a boiler system at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut substantiates a watchdog’s allegations that employees did not follow proper protocols to control hazardous energy or receive adequate training, among other violations. The report, […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

1 Dead After East Shore House Fire

One person died Saturday after an early morning fire ripped through a single-family house on the East Shore. Fire Chief John Alston and Assistant Fire Chief Justin McCarthy confirmed that fatal fire in a press release and incident report sent to the Independent Monday morning. The blaze took place at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Pratt Streets opens Winter Village

HARTFORD, Conn. — An all-new outdoor holiday market opened Saturday morning on Pratt Street in Hartford just in time to shop locally for any gifts this season. The “Winter Village” will run every weekend for most of December with pop-up vendors lining the street. Musical performers and holiday demonstrations will also take place each weekend.
HARTFORD, CT
newhavenarts.org

An Artist Finds The Trash You Left Behind

Installation view, To Dissolve into the Hydrocommons, One Drop at a Time. The exhibition, from New York based artist sTo Len, runs in the Seton Gallery at the at the University of New Haven through December 9. Photos by Jessica Smolinski courtesy of Seton Gallery. The rhythmic roll of a...
zip06.com

Shoreline Business Owner Who Failed to Pay Taxes Sentenced to Prison

Vanessa Roberts Avery, the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Christopher Jardine 55, of Guilford, was sentenced on Nov. 29 by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to 15 months of imprisonment, followed by one year of supervised release, for failing to pay business and personal taxes. Judge Dooley also ordered Jardine to pay a $10,000 fine.
GUILFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Glastonbury’s Shops at Somerset Square sold to Tennessee development company

GLASTONBURY — The financially troubled Shops at Somerset Square retail property in Glastonbury, anchored by upscale tenants that include Jos. A Bank, Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Max Fish restaurant, recently sold to a Memphis, Tennessee real estate development company for $30.1 million, property records show. Poag...
GLASTONBURY, CT

