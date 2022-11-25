Read full article on original website
Ogilvie, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Kanabec County are investigating a reported assault that left three people with critical injuries. A news release from the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the assault at a residence in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 Sunday morning. Officials say two adults who live at the residence were taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to trauma centers in the Twin Cities in critical condition.
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in Wakefield Township southwest of Cold Spring. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Virginia Sharples was making a left turn from her driveway to head north on...
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - Tuesday marks the 10th anniversary of former Cold Spring Officer Tom Decker's death. In 2012, Decker was conducting a welfare check near a downtown Cold Spring bar when he was ambushed, shot and killed. Cold Spring Police Chief Jason Blum says that day put a...
A fundraiser has been launched for a Kanabec County couple after an attack in their home left them in critical condition. Deputies with the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday. At the scene, deputies found husband and wife Jeff and Becky Ponto in critical condition.
Two people were killed and a family of five from Bloomington were injured in a crash on Thanksgiving Day in west-central Minnesota. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos Township – just north of Alexandria – when two motorists collided at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and County Road 5.
Woman, 23, injured in Plymouth shooting; suspect in custody
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting on Friday night.Plymouth Police say the shooting took place around 7:20 p.m. on the 14300 block of 40th Place North.The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 26-year-old suspect was identified and taken into custody around 10 p.m. in Clark County, Wisconsin. He is being held in Clark County Jail.Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
OGILVIE, Minn. – Two people are in critical condition after an attack early Sunday morning inside a rural Kanabec County residence.The sheriff's office says deputies were called to the home outside of Ogilvie at about 4:40 a.m. on a report of an assault. There, they found two adult victims who lived at the residence. They were eventually transported to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment.The suspect in the attack, who is not from the area, also suffered critical injuries and is being treated in the metro.Authorities say this attack wasn't random, and there is no danger to the public.More information on this case will be released later this week.
41-year-old Sherburne County man killed after crashing car into ditch
A 41-year-old man is dead after crashing his car into a ditch in central Minnesota Sunday night. According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, James R. Neumann, 41, of Palmer Township, was traveling east on 17th Street in Palmer Township at around 7:15 p.m. As he neared the intersection...
1 Person Seriously Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Royalton
ROYALTON (WJON News) -- One person suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Royalton. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. on Thursday at Highway 10 and 55th Avenue Northwest intersection. A vehicle driven by 20-year-old Kaden Kurr of Little Falls was going east...
One person dies in crash south of Glenwood
(Glenwood, MN)--We are learning that late last week Pope County Dispatch received a call reporting a semi vs pickup truck crash on County Rd 18 near Selnes Rd. south of Glenwood. The pickup was driven by 44-year-old Denis Zinke of Sauk Centre. Zinke was taken by ambulance to the Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood for his injuries.
Brooklyn Park Shooting Victim ID’d as Former Park Center Student
Family identified Friday’s Brooklyn Park shooting victim as Syoka Siko. Police say Siko and another 17-year-old were shot at an apartment complex, then located in a vehicle on an exit ramp in north Minneapolis. Siko played on the Park Center basketball team last year. According to the family, Syoka...
Twin brothers caught with more guns while on probation for modifying guns with auto sears
MINNEAPOLIS -- Twin brothers in the metro area have pleaded guilty after they were found to be in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition while being on probation for a separate weapons conviction, according to officials. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Quantez Demarco Ward and Cortez Demario Ward, both 19 years old, pleaded guilty on Monday to illegal possession of a firearm as a felon and illegal possession of ammunition as a felon, respectively. At the beginning of the year, both brothers were charged in Hennepin County District Court for modifying firearms with auto sears. They pleaded guilty to those charges and...
