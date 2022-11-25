OGILVIE, Minn. – Two people are in critical condition after an attack early Sunday morning inside a rural Kanabec County residence.The sheriff's office says deputies were called to the home outside of Ogilvie at about 4:40 a.m. on a report of an assault. There, they found two adult victims who lived at the residence. They were eventually transported to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment.The suspect in the attack, who is not from the area, also suffered critical injuries and is being treated in the metro.Authorities say this attack wasn't random, and there is no danger to the public.More information on this case will be released later this week.

KANABEC COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO