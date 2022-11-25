Read full article on original website
Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s
New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
Walmart, Target results will tell how gloomy holidays could get for retailers
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) and Target (TGT.N) results this week are likely to show that major retailers are heading for a turbulent holiday season as rampant inflation has made everything from toothpaste to Christmas sweaters more expensive for shoppers.
Inflation weighs on shoppers despite Black Friday deals
Concerns over inflation have crept into the holiday season as shoppers and retailers prepare for the discounted shopping weekend that begins with Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.
5 Reasons You Should Avoid Shopping on Black Friday
Black Friday was once considered the "busiest shopping day of the year." Deal seekers across the country would flock to stores hoping to save big on everything from electronics to furniture. ...
Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair
New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
Is this the last Christmas for Sears?
Tracy Easterling spent about an hour Sunday shopping at Sears, which used to be one of her favorite stores. She ended up with nothing to show for it but memories.
Kohl's, Target, Best Buy and more stores will close on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO - The holiday shopping season is about to kick into high gear. But instead of getting an early start on Black Friday sales, several big-name stores are announcing they'll be closed on Thanksgiving.Kohl's announced that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, just as it did for the past two years. According to CBS News, many retailers started closing on the holiday in 2020 in order to give essential workers a break during the pandemic and reduce crowds.Last year, Target decided it would keep stores closed on Thanksgiving permanently. "What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard - one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Target CEO Brian Cornell said.Best Buy also says its stores will close on Thanksgiving, and directed shoppers to its website and app instead. Walmart closed last year on Thanksgiving and will do the same this year. Below is a list of retailers that have said they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Bed, Bath and BeyondTrader Joe'sBest BuyBJ'sCostcoJCPenneyKohl'sLowe'sPetcoPetSmartREISam's ClubTargetWalmartHome DepotMacy'sT.J. MaxxMarshallsHomeGoodsSierraHomesense
Bath & Body Works' Black Friday 2022 Sale Is Coming In Hot
There are different types of people on Thanksgiving: the resident chefs, the cheerful holiday decorators, the movie marathoners, the 5K turkey trot runners, the football watchers, and of course, the avid Black Friday shoppers (who typically spend weeks strategically planning their buys). If you just so happen to be the...
Black Friday 2022 store hours: What time Walmart, others open
Major retailers will open their doors Friday morning to offer major discounts on merchandise.
3 Best Retail Stocks to Own, Post Black Friday Frenzy
Are all of the best deals gone, now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed? Not necessarily, as Wall Street’s offering up three high-conviction stocks as retail giants rake in the holiday revenue. Inflation? What inflation? Shoppers across the nation defied expectations and beat the CPI blues in...
All the Stores Closing for Thanksgiving This Year
As one of the busiest shopping days of the year, Thanksgiving used to be synonymous with getting a head start on holiday gifting and scoring deals ahead of the Black Friday rush. But this year, retailers are continuing a pandemic-era tradition of keeping lights dim on Turkey Day. From Dick’s Sporting Goods to Walmart, an increasing number of nationwide chains are opting to keep stores shut on Thanksgiving day once again as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact retail traditions. Many chains will still be open for the public on Black Friday and will feature markdowns via online channels. Here, FN rounds up...
Online Black Friday sales set a new record
Online Black Friday sales in the United States topped a record-breaking $9.12 billion this year, according to Adobe Analytics, kicking off a solid start to the holiday shopping season despite inflation and other economic concerns.
CrowdStrike (NYSE:CRWD) Q3 Earnings Preview: What’s in Store?
CrowdStrike is set to release its third-quarter results on Tuesday. While the company is expected to benefit from continued demand for cybersecurity solutions, insiders and hedge funds are bearish on the stock. Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter Fiscal 2023 results after the market closes on...
Shoppers to Feel Inflation This Christmas
While holiday sales are expected to rise this year, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), sales growth could be lower when accounting for surging inflation. The trade association forecasts sales this Christmas season, excluding spending at automobile dealers, gas stations, and restaurants, will increase by 6% to 8%. However, when inflation is factored in, year-over-year sales growth is anticipated to soften compared to 2021.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Muscles Through Black Friday Sales
Peloton Interactive saw solid demand for its “discounted” offerings on Black Friday. The company certainly hopes that the good times continue well into the holiday season. American exercise equipment and media company Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) may have registered robust sales on Black Friday, as per Adobe Analytics data.
10 Holiday Shopping Secrets Retailers Don’t Want You To Know
If there's one thing finance experts agree on this holiday season, it's shopping early to get the best deals. And even if you aren't planning to buy immediately, it's best to begin tracking prices so...
Wall Street Loves These 4 “Strong Buy” Stocks Right Now
With another month left for the tumultuous year of 2022 to end, it’s a good time to prepare to make the most out of 2023 with Wall Street’s highest-rated stocks. Recently, Merck (NYSE:MRK), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Salesforce (NASDAQ:CRM) have been rated favorably by Wall Street analysts.
Holiday shoppers may face shorter return windows, restocking fees
Shoppers may be eager to find the best deals on Black Friday, but in doing so they could overlook an area where they may get dinged: Product returns. Six of 10 retailers are changing their returns policies this holiday season, according to a recent survey of 500 retailers by goTRG, a return management provider. Those changes generally aren't in the consumer's favor, with many stores shortening the returns period while adding restocking and online return fees, goTRG CEO Sender Shamiss said.These changes may surprise some shoppers who grew used to the generous returns policies common during the pandemic, when retailers eased...
Doing Your Holiday Shopping Early? Keep These Return Policies From Target, Amazon, Costco & More In Mind
With the holidays and holiday sales fast approaching, it's smart to start your shopping early. The only downside? Return policies. If you decide to get ahead on your holiday expenses, you should get...
6/10 shoppers aim to buy now, pay later this holiday season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Holiday shopping is an expensive tradition. Every year, we go out and spend large sums on the best ways to show our love for family and friends. While these shopping sessions are always something we do when the merry season rolls around, the resulting financial slumps one may find themselves in […]
