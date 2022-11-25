Advances in thyroid cancer to date hold promise for other orphan cancers with analogous alterations, on which we might bring to bear agents that will have similar effects. Thyroid cancer is generally regarded as highly curable, particularly papillary carcinoma, the most common type of well-differentiated disease. Over the years, progress with respect to differentiated papillary carcinoma has included reduced-intensity surgery and led to cure for tumors under 4 cm in patients at low risk. However, there are aggressive variants and differentiation states that require multidisciplinary care. Until recently, high levels of mortality and morbidity had been observed for aggressive variants. and poorly differentiated thyroid carcinoma (PDTC) and anaplastic thyroid carcinoma (ATC).

