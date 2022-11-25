Read full article on original website
FDA Denies Approval of Poziotinib for Advanced/Metastatic NSCLC With HER2 Exon 20 Insertions
On the heels of a negative ODAC vote, poziotinib has was not approved by the FDA on it PDUFA date, and the developer of poziotinib will stop development immediately. The FDA issue a complete response letter (CRL) to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. regarding the new drug application (NDA) seeking approval of poziotinib for the treatment of patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations.1.
Domvanalimb Combinations Show Clinically Meaningful Efficacy in NSCLC
Clinically meaningful differentiation across efficacy measures were seen in patients administered domvanalimb in combination with zimberleimab or etrumadenant vs zimberelimab monotherapy. Patients with first-line non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) given domvanalimb combined with zimberelimab (AB122) or zimberleimab plus etrumadenant (AB928) continued to have clinically meaningful differentiation across all efficacy measures...
Reviewing 3-Year Updated Data From CheckMate 9LA for NSCLC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Rafael Santana-Davila, MD, discussed 3-year data on overall survival and subgroup analysis for the CheckMate 9LA trial of ipilimumab, nivolumab, and 2 cycles of chemotherapy. Targeted OncologyTM: Please describe the study design of the CheckMate 9LA trial (NCT03215706) of nivolumab (Opdivo), ipilimumab (Yervoy),...
Immunotherapy Avelumab Shows Continued Survival Benefit in mUC
Results from the ARIES trial continue to show the benefit of avelumab monotherapy as a first-line drug for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer with PD-L1 expression. The use of the immunotherapy avelumab (Bavencio) alone in the first line setting for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) continues to show improved efficacy and safety in this setting, according to results from the multicenter, single-arm, phase II ARIES study (NCT03891238).1.
Ultra-Low Dose of Radiation Shows Promise in Orbital Indolent B-Cell Lymphomas
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Chelsea C. Pinnix discussed the results of a phase 2 study and how these promising results will shift the treatment paradigm of patients with orbital indolent B-cell lymphoma. A 90% complete response rate was demonstrated in patients with orbital indolent B-cell lymphomas when administered...
Clinical Commentary: Dose Reduction of Selinexor in Relapsed Patients With Multiple Myeloma
At a live virtual event, Sumit Madan, MD, broke down the use of quadruplet therapies in the frontline setting for patients with multiple myeloma and how to care for patients when they relapse on treatment. Using the example of a 70-year-old patient with multiple myeloma who relapsed after 2 lines of therapy, Madan discussed the use of selinexor (Xpovio) in this patient population and how treatment remains effective when you dose reduce for patients experiencing adverse events (AEs).
Investigators’ Reach Extends Hope for Patients With Anaplastic Thyroid Carcinoma
Advances in thyroid cancer to date hold promise for other orphan cancers with analogous alterations, on which we might bring to bear agents that will have similar effects. Thyroid cancer is generally regarded as highly curable, particularly papillary carcinoma, the most common type of well-differentiated disease. Over the years, progress with respect to differentiated papillary carcinoma has included reduced-intensity surgery and led to cure for tumors under 4 cm in patients at low risk. However, there are aggressive variants and differentiation states that require multidisciplinary care. Until recently, high levels of mortality and morbidity had been observed for aggressive variants. and poorly differentiated thyroid carcinoma (PDTC) and anaplastic thyroid carcinoma (ATC).
Episode 11B: The Effect of Trilaciclib in Patients Receiving Chemotherapy for ES-SCLC Treatment
In this companion article, Dr Paul Bunn discuss the implications from the pooled results of trilaciclib on chemotherapy induced myelosuppression (CIM) and reviews management strategies for patients that might develop neutropenia while on chemotherapy for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). In this Precision Medicine Perspectives series...
Roundtable Discussion: Savvides Analyzes Role of Hedgehog Inhibitors and Immunotherapy in BCC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Panayiotis S. Savvides, MD, PhD, MPH, discussed with participants their experiences using hedgehog pathway inhibitors and immunotherapy for patients with basal cell carcinoma. GALAMAGA: I would say one unmet need is how to exploit the hedgehog pathway without the very difficult adverse events...
Roundtable Discussion: Looking at the Role of Avelumab Maintenance in Metastatic Bladder Cancer
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Daniel Petrylak, MD, discussed with participants the case of a patient with bladder cancer who has lung metastases and significant pulmonary comorbidities. SUH: For me, [the most important factor] is ECOG performance status. One just can’t beat that. How the patient looks, how...
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to REM-001 Therapy for Cutaneous mBC
Fast track designation has been granted to REM-001 therapy for patients with cutaneous metastatic breast cancer based on positive data from 4 phase 2/3 studies. The FDA has granted fast track designation to REM-001 therapy for the treatment of patients with cutaneous metastatic breast cancer (mBC), according to Kintara Therapeutics, Inc.1.
