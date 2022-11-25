ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

‘We were so thankful to be with them’

By Roger DuPuis
Times Leader
 4 days ago
Nicole R. Guest, of District 12 American Legion, and friends, are seen with veterans at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Plains Township on Thursday, when a special Thanksgiving party was organized for a group of veterans, who are identified here by their first names only. From left: Ludwig, Guest, Charlie, Plains American Legion Commander Fran Pugh (in back), Paul, Walter, Kingston American Legion Commander Gary Isaac, Derbert, Steve, Joe, and Brian Davis from the Kingston American Legion Sons of the American Legion. Courtesy Nicole Guest

American Legion, friends, bring Thanksgiving cheer to VA veterans

PLAINS TWP. — While there are still some pandemic restrictions on visitors to the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Administration Medical Center, those who seek to bring joy to the veterans there have been able to begin organizing events for them on a limited scale.

Thursday brought just such a festive occasion.

Nicole R. Guest, of District 12 American Legion, together with several friends, was able to organize a Thanksgiving Day party for seven veterans at the facility.

“Today was absolutely phenomenal,” Guest told the Times Leader later Thursday.

“We were so thankful to be with them because we are so thankful for them,” she added. “We just love them and we never, ever, ever leave a brother or sister behind. They fought for our freedom.”

Regulations at the local VA have been in the news as recently as last month, when the Times Leader reported on concerns raised by Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, a veteran who served in the Middle East, called on the Biden administration to end what she calls “the harsh restrictions in place” there more than two years after the pandemic began. Those regulations included limitations on who can enter, and a lack of outings for residents.

The newspaper did not attend Thursday’s event, and the photo with this story was provided by Guest.

VA officials said in October that regulations designed to maintain an “appropriate level of precautionary measures are being maintained for the sustainment of safe reliable care for our veterans and residents, while maintaining a safe environment for our staff.”

Guest, a Navy veteran who has volunteered at the VA for nine years, said Thursday that since then the restrictions have begun to loosen, allowing for activities on a smaller scale.

“They started allowing us visits outside at the pavilion,” she said. “Now, with the weather getting cold, we are allowed to visit with up to eight (veterans) in the conference room.”

Guest said they “hit the ground running,” and have organized events such as special dinners with veterans’ favorite meals — often steak and lobster.

“Every holiday and every weekend we will be in there, God willing,” she said, “if they keep allowing us, which I think they will.”

For Guest, the motivation is very personal.

She was serving in the Philippines in June 1991 when Mount Pinatubo erupted, which kept her there until May of the following year.

“So all of those holidays for me were spent in the jungle, 105 degrees, in the Philippines, away from family and friends,” she said.

Then she was given a Mediterranean assignment, “and I wasn’t home for the following year either.”

“Like I said, many of the vets can relate to that,” she added.

MotorWorld Toyota in Wilkes-Barre recently presented Allied Services Integrated Health System with a donation of $15,000 for the Team Allied Services and You charity campaign. MotorWorld |MileOne Autogroup is a long-time supporter of Allied Services, helping to raise thousands of dollars annually for therapy and support services for children with autism served at Allied Services Wilkes-Barre Rehab Hospital.
If you ever wanted to watch a pile of toys grow into a huge, colorful mountain, right before your eyes, all you had to do in the days before the pandemic was come to the annual St. Nicholas Day Mass, celebrated every Dec. 6 at St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre.
