Daviess County’s Jack Payne heads up court after a rebound during practice Nov. 3 at Daviess County High School. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Coach Neil Hayden felt his Daviess County High School boys’ basketball team was about to turn the corner last season when, in January, leading scorer and rebounder Cole Burch broke his foot.

The Panthers never quite recovered, finishing 11-17 and falling to Owensboro Catholic in the first round of the 9th District Tournament.