Aces are planning to push the pace

Owensboro Catholic’s Luke Beickman runs through drills during a team practice Nov. 4 at the high school. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Catholic has become a consistent 3rd Region Tournament contender under veteran head coach Tim Riley, and, despite the departure of one of the area’s most talented players, the Aces figure to be in the hunt again in 2022-23.

“The last two seasons we’ve had a legitimate shot at the regional championship,” said Riley, who led Catholic to 3rd Region Tournament titles in 2016 and 2020. “Last year, we won 17 games and were playing decent at the end of the year, but Brian Griffith got hurt in the first round of the (9th) district tournament.”