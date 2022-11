Daviess County’s Maggie Hancock goes up for a layup during practice Nov. 3 at Daviess County High School. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Daviess County High School’s girls’ basketball program went 18-12 in the first season of the Stephen Haile era in 2021-22, but the Lady Panthers left some meat on the bone when they were eliminated by Apollo in the first round of the 9th District Tournament.

A year older, wiser and more familiar with Haile’s philosophy, DC will look to take a step up in Year Two.