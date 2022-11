Owensboro Catholic’s Karmin Riley dribbles to start a drill with Hailee Johnson next in line during practice at Owensboro Catholic High School. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Catholic’s girls’ basketball program is coming off another banner season under Michael Robertson, and the veteran coach believes the Lady Aces have a chance to shine again in 2022-23.

Last season, Catholic was runner-up to Owen County in the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament, won the 9th District Tournament and advanced to the semifinals of the 3rd Region Tournament.