CNBC
Options Action: Chip stocks
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on what options are saying about chip stocks right now. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Steve Grasso.
CNBC
It's a stock-picker's market in semis, says Bernstein's Rasgon
Bernstein's Stacy Rasgon on what to expect from chip stocks for the rest of the year. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Steve Grasso.
Asian shares mostly decline ahead of Fed chair's key speech
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes. Investors were also eyeing developments in China, where protests have erupted over the “zero-COVID” strategy that has confined...
CNBC
Europe markets close slightly lower as traders monitor China's Covid policy; HSBC up 5% on RBC deal
European markets closed fractionally lower on Tuesday after a choppy session, as investors continued to monitor news from China over Covid restrictions. Stocks in Hong Kong closed at session highs after Chinese health authorities reported an uptick in senior vaccination rates. Vaccinating more older people is considered key to reopening the economy, which is struggling with sporadic lockdowns across the country.
CNBC
China's factory activity data misses expectations; Asia-Pacific markets mixed
Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Wednesday ahead of the release of data on China's November factory activity came in lower than expected, seeing a contraction for the second month in a row. Chinese health officials on Tuesday announced measures to boost vaccination among the elderly, an indicator which is seen...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, Chevron, Bilibili, Hibbett & more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. — Shares of Olive Garden's parent company slipped roughly 1.3% following a downgrade to neutral from Baird. The firm said the "risk/reward looks more balanced" for Darden Restaurants following the stock's recent outperformance. — CNBC's Michelle Fox, Yun Li, Carmen...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Workday, CrowdStrike, Horizon Therapeutics and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Workday gained 6% postmarket Tuesday after earnings beat Wall Street estimates on both the top- and bottom lines. The software vendor reported adjusted earnings per share of 99 cents on $1.6 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share and $1.59 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
CNBC
People in China are losing patience with Covid controls as protests break out
China has had stringent Covid controls in place for nearly three years and it will be a process for it to get out of its current situation and reopen. CNBC's Evelyn Cheng reports.
CNBC
Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022: Cramer considers this stock as a potential new portfolio addition
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what they are calling a 'lousy' rebound from Monday's selloff on China Covid lockdown fears. Jim says now is not the time to be a hero and buy a stock just because it is down. Jim also names a company he is looking at to potentially add to the Charitable Trust bullpen, and another he says could be a good entry point for new Investing Club members.
CNBC
It's been a volatile year for the market: These are the key things to know before rebalancing your portfolio
After a volatile year for the stock and bond markets, it may be time to rebalance your portfolio by shifting assets back to match your original goals. As the markets fluctuate, your asset allocation may drift from its initial percentages, and no longer align with your risk tolerance. Many investors...
CNBC
CCTV Weekly Script 27/11/22
— This is the script of CNBC's People of the Week for China's CCTV on November 27, 2022. In today's People of the Week, we highlight two young entrepreneurs who have shared similar entrepreneurial pathways. Both of them were once sought-after venture pioneers in the financial world, but both have fallen from grace and even faced jail time.
CNBC
China encourages elderly vaccination; Hong Kong closes 5% higher
Stocks in Hong Kong closed at session highs as Chinese health authorities reported recent uptick in senior vaccination rates, which is regarded by experts as crucial to reopening the economy that has been facing sporadic lockdowns. The CSI 300 index, which tracks the largest mainland-listed stocks, climbed 3.09% to 3,848.42...
CNBC
'Wild ride': Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson predicts double-digit percentage drop will hit stocks in early 2023
Investors may be on the doorstep of a deep pullback. Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson, who has an S&P 500 year-end target of 3,900 for next year, warns corporate America is getting ready to unleash downward earnings revisions that will pummel stocks. related investing news. "It's the path. I mean nobody...
CNBC
CrowdStrike shares tumble on weaker-than-expected growth in new revenue
CrowdStrike shares dropped 18% after the company reported third-quarter results that beat estimates but said new revenue growth was weaker than expected. CEO George Kurtz blamed disappointing new annual recurring revenue on "macroeconomic headwinds." shares plunged 18% in extended trading on Tuesday after the cybersecurity company reported third-quarter results that...
CNBC
U.S. crude turns positive, Brent pares losses on OPEC+ cut rumors
Global oil benchmarks pulled back from their lowest levels in nearly a year on Monday, with U.S. crude ending positive, bolstered by talk of an OPEC+ production cut that offset concerns about strict COVID-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer. Both benchmarks have posted three consecutive weekly declines.
CNBC
Holiday shopping weekend saw 20 million more shoppers than last year, says NRF CEO Matt Shay
Matt Shay, National Retail Federation president, joins 'Closing Bell' to discuss the record level of shopping during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. He also discusses the retail impact of a possible rail strike.
CNBC
Billionaire Elon Musk prefers caffeine-free Diet Coke over the original—here's why
Elon Musk may have an $180 billion fortune, but one of his favorite drinks costs less than $1 a pop. In a tweet posted early Monday morning, the 51-year-old Twitter CEO shared a photo of his bedside table which, along with two replica guns, a water bottle and a large number of ring stains, also included four cans of caffeine-free Diet Coke.
CNBC
These 4 tips can help you dig out of debt after record Black Friday and Cyber Monday spending
So far this November, consumers have spent $107.7 billion online, up nearly 10% from last year. To make their holiday purchases, more shoppers are relying heavily on credit cards and buy now, pay later plans. Experts say it's not too late to avoid falling deeper in debt. Consumers spent a...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says he likes stocks in these 4 industries over tech right now
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of industries they should eye over tech when managing their portfolios. "Why rubberneck when you can invest in stocks of companies that have a lot going for them? I think that's much better than sifting through the wreckage of tech simply because their stocks are down a great deal," he said.
CNBC
CEO of multimillion-dollar company Casetify shares his No. 1 'super underrated' business tip
Wesley Ng learned the fundamentals of running a business by watching his parents run their restaurant in Hong Kong. "It was not venture-backed obviously," the 41-year-old said with a laugh. "What's the most important thing to have to survive? Profits." Ng now runs his own business, Casetify, with the same...
