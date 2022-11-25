PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 41-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia by her partner on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The woman was found dead around 12:45 p.m. at a home located on the 300 block of Magee Avenue. Ahmad Shareef has been charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime and abuse of a corpse in connection with the domestic homicide, Philadelphia's District Attorney's Office said Tuesday night. He's in custody and ineligible for bail. Sources say the crime scene looks like something out of a horror movie. Neighbors are disturbed learning the details about the alleged incident. "The...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO