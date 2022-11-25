Read full article on original website
Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
Why Toon Finance is the Number 1 ICO Presale
Toon Finance Airdrop and why the coin is so successful. Cryptocurrencies have captured the attention of the investing world. Their meteoric rises, their potential as a payment system, and their anonymity all make them desirable. However, many investors are cautious about jumping into this market. It’s not that they lack skills—it’s just that they lack knowledge. There is a lot to learn if you want to invest in cryptocurrencies with success. Thankfully, there are great tips to help you find success in your investments.
Cardano Blockchain Insights Reveal Abnormal Increase in This Metric: Details
The number of Plutus-based smart contracts created on the Cardano blockchain experienced a spike in early November. Looking at the graph presented by Cardano Blockchain Insights, a break can be seen when 49 Plutus-based smart contracts were created between Nov. 7 and 8. Although the scale flattened out further, the metric continued onward with an increase in performance.
3 Trends for the Cryptocurrency Market in 2023
BNB Drops 6% as "Dr. Doom" Roubini's Criticism of CZ Considered Bullish by Some in Community
Alameda Crypto Fund Apparently Owes $55,000 to Bar in Bahamas
If you did not already have enough with the Alameda and FTX show, here's yet another fact that has surprised the whole crypto community. According to its list of creditors, Alameda owes more than $50,000 to a resort bar in the Bahamas called Margaritaville Beach Resort. The sheet released recently...
Here's Who Caused Enormous Spike in Ethereum Selling Pressure This Past Weekend
Cleverminu Is the Next Level of Web3 Tokens. Value Shows Cleverminu Could Hit $0.001 in the Coming Week
Cleverminu: Promoting community benefits and fair monetization. Cleverminu, November 24, 2022: It is incredible how the Cleverminu token manages to stay ahead and grow despite the current bloodbath experienced on Monday in the crypto markets due to global macroeconomic conditions. In the past weeks, crypto prices have agonized over being range-bound, with trading volumes and open interest on exchanges plummeting as demands evaporated and search interest bottomed out.
Bitcoin Price Will Not Reach $1 Million, David Gokhshtein Thinks, Here's What He Expects
Warren Buffett Outperforms Bitcoin
American business magnate Warren Buffett has managed to outperform Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, over the last five years. The stock of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) has added 65% during the aforementioned period of time. In the meantime, Bitcoin is only up a mere 48%. The price of the largest...
New Troubling Fact About Solana Revealed, but How Will It Affect SOL Price?
XRP Becomes Third Largest Asset on Canada's Major Crypto Exchange, Here's How Many Millions It Holds
Crypto analytics portal Nansen revealed data from cryptocurrency exchanges as part of a trend toward publishing proof of reserves. As became known then, 16.67% of the holdings of Coinsquare, a major Canadian cryptocurrency exchange, are in XRP. Second only to BTC and ETH, Coinsquare's XRP reserves stand at 52.6 million...
Millions of XRP Suddenly Moved to Bitstamp, Here's What Happened
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rally Accelerates as 3-Day Return Reaches 20%
Does Cardano (ADA) Have Best Staking on Cryptocurrency Market?
Litecoin Sets Up 200% Rally: Crypto Market Review, Nov. 28
Vitalik Buterin Shares His Take on Crypto Governance
In a recent tweet, Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin, who is known for co-founding Ethereum, shared his take on the importance of governance rights for cryptocurrency investors. Buterin believes that the notion that governance rights make a certain cryptocurrency valuable is "pathological." Paying $500 to get a 0.0001% chance to influence...
Most Americans Turn Extremely Bearish on Bitcoin
According to a recent survey published by Morning Consult, U.S. adults believe that the price of Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is set to drop to $11,500 within the next six months. The survey shows that the average American is turning more bearish on Bitcoin amid the collapse of...
SHIB May Finally Take over SOL, Millions of XRP Moved by Bitstamp, Capital Venture Founder Makes Prediction on Ripple Case Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four new stories over the past day. SHIB can finally take over Solana in market cap top if these things happen. Per CoinMarketCap’s data, Shiba Inu has yet again surpassed Solana in terms of market capitalization. It is possible that the take of SHIB over SOL at the top will remain, considering a number of positive and negative price triggers. SHIB, being Dogecoin’s copycat, is benefiting from all the factors driving up the price of the first meme coin. The next chance for another rally is DOGE’s birthday, Dec. 6. SOL, on the other hand, is still under pressure due to its affiliation with FTX and Alameda Research. As it turned out, not all SOL tokens were sold during the global sell-off, with 46.8 million SOL still owned by Alameda.
Millions of XRP Shoveled to Ripple ODL Exchanges, Here's Who's Behind This
