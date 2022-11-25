ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Bills defense looks to adjust in Miller's absence

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Von Miller has led the way for the injury-filled Buffalo Bills defense this season. With Miller out indefinitely with a knee injury, his teammates are looking to repay the favor. “We’ve got to hold together,” defensive tackle Ed Oliver said. “Von did the same...
BUFFALO, NY
Staley: SC's Boston a game-time decision vs. No. 15 UCLA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston's availability for No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday night is a game-time decision. Boston missed the final two quarters of the top-ranked Gamecocks 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday after falling hard on a drive to the basket right before halftime. Moments later, Boston headed to the locker room and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot around her right foot and ankle.
COLUMBIA, SC
UMASS 73, SOUTH FLORIDA 67

Percentages: FG .474, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Luis 2-3, Leveque 2-4, Weeks 2-5, Dominguez 1-2, Fernandes 1-2, Cross 1-3, Diggins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Leveque 3, Dominguez 2, Cross, Gapare, Martin). Turnovers: 20 (Cross 5, Luis 5, Fernandes 3, Weeks 3, Diggins,...
TAMPA, FL

