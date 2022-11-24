Read full article on original website
technologynetworks.com
Existing Drugs Show Promise as Kidney Cancer Treatment
The most comprehensive study of kidney cancer at single-cell level has discovered a potential drug target to treat renal cell carcinoma, a cancer with a high mortality rate that is hard to detect. Researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals identified immune cells known as macrophages that express the gene IL1B as crucial to tumour development.
technologynetworks.com
Brain Circuit That Triggers Avoidance Behavior Identified
In a largely neglected brain region, scientists identified neurons that produce the stress hormone CRH (corticotropin-releasing hormone). They showed that the CRH produced in this region plays a role in behavioral arousal, locomotor activation, and avoidance behavior. The findings could be important for the understanding of psychiatric diseases. Jan Deussing,...
technologynetworks.com
New Technology Maps Movement of Microscopic Algae
The movement patterns of microscopic algae can be mapped in greater detail than ever before, giving new insights into ocean health, thanks to new technology developed at the University of Exeter. The new platform allows scientists to study in unprecedented detail the patterns of movement of microscopic algae. The insight...
technologynetworks.com
Protein Shapes Indicate Parkinson’s Disease
Many human diseases can be detected and diagnosed using biomarkers in blood or other body fluids. Parkinson’s disease is different: to date, there is no such biomarker being used in the clinic to indicate this neurodegenerative disease. A team led by ETH Zurich Professor Paola Picotti could now help...
