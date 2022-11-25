Read full article on original website
Related
KTLA.com
Half of California inflation relief payments issued: Here’s who is left
(NEXSTAR) – About half of those who qualify for California’s Middle Class Tax Refund (more commonly known as “inflation relief” payments) have received their due, according to the state. The Franchise Tax Board, the state agency in charge of disbursing the payments, says at least 6,739,880...
KTLA.com
Join KTLA for the ‘5 Live Food Drive’ at L.A. Live on Dec. 4th
The holidays are upon us, and many in Southern California are unfortunately suffering from food insecurity. “Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the nation. We are also home to one of the largest accounts of hunger. It is estimated that 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Los Angeles County faces food insecurity,” the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reports.
KTLA.com
Thousands line the streets for 90th anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of Hollywood Sunday night for the 90th anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade, an event that traditionally kicks off the holiday season in Southern California. Actor Danny Trejo served as this year’s Grand Marshal. Trailing Trejo down Hollywood Boulevard was a giant, inflatable...
KTLA.com
Two University of California unions make gains in tentative agreements, two unions still negotiating
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Two of the four striking unions representing academic workers at University of California campuses have reached tentative agreements with the college. Unions representing academic researchers and postdoctoral scholars won five-year contracts that include new or improved benefits on a number of issues including pay, transit, benefits for international workers, and childcare.
KTLA.com
These propositions are already attempting to make the California ballot in 2024
Votes for the 2022 general election are still being counted but efforts are already underway to get certain measures and constitutional amendments on the 2024 California ballot. There are currently eight proposals at various stages in the submission process. Eligible to appear on the ballot. Pandemic prevention tax. This constitutional...
Comments / 0