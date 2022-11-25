Read full article on original website
BlockFi bankruptcy filing triggers a wide range of community reactions
As crypto lending platform BlockFi filed for bankruptcy, members of the crypto community reacted with mixed feedback as another platform fell during the current bear market. Despite BlockFi citing the FTX contagion as the reason for its bankruptcy filing, podcaster Matt Odell pointed out a different explanation. Odell wrote that the lending platform went bankrupt because it was lending customer funds to high-risk traders who played with leverage recklessly. “This is a tale as old as Bitcoin, leverage kills, and trusted third parties are security holes,” he added.
Crypto fund investment still dominated by the United States: Database
Despite venture capital funding halving in October, there seem to be funds that still remain bullish on this space investing in emerging markets, Web3 and infrastructure. But, most people do not know who these mysterious funds are or what they are made of, or if there is a project starting up, how to get in touch with these funds.
Dominica works with Huobi for digital identity program
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has partnered with the Commonwealth of Dominica to roll out a digital identity and national token service that promises digital citizenship of the West Indian island nation. Not to be confused with the nearby, larger Dominican Republic, Dominica is home to some 72,000 people and is situated...
Binance CEO explains 127K BTC transfer, points to proof-of-reserve audit
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is moving large amounts of cryptocurrency as part of its proof-of-reserve (PoR) audits, according to its CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. Binance sent 127,351 Bitcoin (BTC), or more than $2 billion, to an unknown wallet on Nov. 28, Whale Alert reported on Nov. 28. According to on-chain data, the transaction occurred at 10:00 am UTC, costing Binance a fee of just 0.000026 BTC ($0.42).
Controlling shareholders' stakes in GBTC are 'highly illiquid': Report
According to a tweet by Ryan Selkis, CEO of blockchain research firm Messari, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's (GBTC) controlling shareholders Genesis Global and Digital Currency Group cannot simply dump their holdings to raise more capital. Selkis explained that Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 requires that issuers of OTC-traded entities give advance notice of proposed sales, and imposes a quarterly sales cap of either 1% of outstanding shares or weekly traded volume.
Bitcoin is the king of crypto brand awareness for Aussies: Report
Bitcoin (BTC) has topped the crypto charts in a survey from down under. According to 2,000 Australians surveyed by the Independent Reserve Cryptocurrency Index (IRCI), Bitcoin is number one for brand recognition, ownership and overall sentiment. In the report, while 92% of Australians have heard of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin enjoys the...
GK8 increases insurance cap on digital assets to $1B
Digital asset custody platform GK8 has partnered with USI Insurance Services to expand its insurance policy for institutional customers — a move the company said would incentivize banks and other financial institutions to start investing in cryptocurrency. The insurance policy offers up to $1 billion of coverage per client...
FTX fall was ‘incredibly damaging,’ crypto must foster real utility — Ripple policy lead
Ripple’s APAC policy director has described the fall of FTX as “incredibly damaging” for the crypto space, but says the industry should stand the test of time if its focus shifts toward building “real utility.”. In a statement sent to Cointelegraph, Ripple’s APAC policy lead Rahul...
The reason bots dominate crypto gaming? Cash-grubbing developers incentivize them
Think back to the communities you’ve been genuinely excited to be a part of throughout your life. It’s likely these were groups formed on the basis of shared interests, right? That’s because we feel a sense of belonging when we bond with others over any particular thing we feel a particular way about. For example, I love games, and I never get tired of exploring or fostering communities where I can meet other gamers.
AAX exec leaves the crypto exchange amid ongoing operational halt
Weeks after the AAX exchange started halting its withdrawals, its vice president for global marketing and communications announced that he has resigned from his role at the cryptocurrency exchange. In a Twitter thread, Ben Caselin confirmed that he has left the firm and highlighted reasons as to why he decided...
Bitcoin will 'teleport' to $14K or worse if BTC breaks $16K — analyst
Bitcoin (BTC) hovered above $16,000 on the Nov. 28 Wall Street open as analysts diverged on the next market move. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD maintaining the $16,000 support level at the time of writing amid misgivings over China’s impact on risk assets. After a...
The creator of the FTSE100 launches indices for crypto
FTSE Russell, creator of the FTSE100 stock index, has released a series of indices whose constituents are digital assets, according to a press release released via its website on Nov. 29. The series has been produced in cooperation with Digital Asset Research. FTSE Russell is a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange.
US lawmaker questions major crypto exchanges on consumer protection amid FTX collapse
Ron Wyden, chair for the United States Senate Finance Committee, has requested information from six crypto firms on consumer protection following FTX’s liquidity issues and bankruptcy. In separate letters dated on Nov. 28, Wyden targeted Binance, Coinbase, Bitfinex, Gemini, Kraken and KuCoin, requesting information on what protections the exchanges...
Bitcoin mining revenue lowest in two years, hash rate on the decline
The revenue earned by Bitcoin (BTC) miners fell to two-year lows owing to poor market performance and a heavier computational demand amid rising network difficulty. However, an ongoing downturn in the Bitcoin hash rate over the past month has allowed miners to recoup losses. The total Bitcoin mining revenue —...
Bitcoin ‘millionaire’ wallets drop 80% in year of BTC price bear market
Bitcoin (BTC) millionaires are becoming an increasingly rare breed as numbers fall 80% in a year. According to the latest data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, there are now just 23,000 wallets with a BTC balance worth $1 million or more. 1 year, 90,000 fewer million-dollar BTC wallets. In yet...
Line shuts down crypto exchange to focus on blockchain and LN token
The Japanese messaging giant Line has decided to shut down its cryptocurrency exchange business amid the ongoing crypto winter. Line-owned crypto exchange Bitfront officially announced on Nov. 27 a plan to completely close down the platform by March 2023. According to the statement, the closure was driven by the continued...
EIB settles €100 million digital bond on private blockchain
According to a new press release on Nov. 29, the European Investment Bank, or EIB, issued a first-ever euro-denominated €100 million digital bond on a private blockchain-underpinned platform with tokenization help from Goldman Sachs. The latter, along with Société Générale Luxembourg, also act as the on-chain custodians for the...
Staking tech firm Kiln closes $17.6 million, eyes future ETH staking demand
Staking technology provider Kiln has closed out a $17.8 million fundraising round featuring the likes of Consensys and Kraken Ventures. The company believes there’ll be “exponential” growth in demand for Ether (ETH) staking services from institutional clients in the future. Kiln is a software-as-a-service provider focused on...
Compound Finance to impose lending caps in light of failed Aave exploit
Users of decentralized finance lending platform Compound Finance have passed a proposal to restrict the maximum borrowing of 10 tokens on the protocol. The proposal put forth by financial modeling firm Gauntlet passed Nov. 28 by majority vote, although the total turnout amounted to less than 7% of the COMP tokens in circulation.
How stable are stablecoins in the FTX crypto market contagion?
If early November’s FTX collapse was crypto’s “Lehman moment” — as more than a few pundits have suggested — will the FTX contagion now spread to stablecoins? After all, Tether (USDT), the market leader, briefly lost its United States dollar peg on Nov. 10. In normal times, this might have raised alarm bells.
