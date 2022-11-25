Data centers and IT infrastructure are increasingly at the core of our digital lives - whether we know it or not - thus their stability is more critical than ever. In the quest to improve reliability, data center companies are looking to provide resiliency against catastrophic events through robust geo-redundancy - the physical separation of two or more data centers. What’s driving the trend, and what do businesses need to know to ensure their data and IT operations are safe?

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO