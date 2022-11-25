Read full article on original website
DT, BMW, Valeo, Ericsson & Qualcomm Demo Automated Driving with 5G SA Network Slicing
Deutsche Telekom, BMW Group, Valeo, Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies announced the world first demonstration of automated driving application supported by 5G Standalone (SA) network slicing with controlled network features for Quality of Service (QoS). Reliable network connectivity is a prerequisite for many emerging automotive use cases. In trials, the partners...
SOLiD Selects Picocom for Next-gen 5G Open RAN Radio Units
Picocom, the 5G Open RAN baseband semiconductor and software specialist, announced that SOLiD, a global leader in cellular in-building mobile coverage, has selected Picocom silicon and software to power its next generation of 5G Open RAN Radio Units (O-RUs). PC802 is shipping in mass production quantities together with mature software...
Bell Canada Supports Montréal Accelerator Centech to Boost Innovation
Bell announced a three-year strategic relationship with Montréal innovation centre, Centech. As Centech's exclusive telecommunications provider, Bell will leverage its advanced network capabilities, 5G and AI management expertise to help emerging Canadian businesses drive innovation, growth and adoption of advanced technological solutions. Centech's accelerator environment enables Bell to partner...
SaskTel, Axiom Partner to Deliver Advanced Geospatial Data & Analytics
SaskTel and Axiom Exploration Group announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaboratively explore opportunities that will help organizations across Saskatchewan enhance and modernize their operations through the collection and analysis of geospatial and other geophysical data. Based in Saskatoon, Axiom is a multi-disciplinary consulting firm that...
Data Center Geo-Redundancy: The Heat Is On Featured
Data centers and IT infrastructure are increasingly at the core of our digital lives - whether we know it or not - thus their stability is more critical than ever. In the quest to improve reliability, data center companies are looking to provide resiliency against catastrophic events through robust geo-redundancy - the physical separation of two or more data centers. What’s driving the trend, and what do businesses need to know to ensure their data and IT operations are safe?
Totogi to Demo Capabilities of DISH Wireless Network API in Developer Showcase
Totogi, the leading provider of public cloud-based telco software, has been chosen as one of eight partners to demonstrate the DISH Wireless Network API capabilities at AWS re:Invent. Selected developers and technical influencers have been invited to 'meet the expert’ sessions taking place on Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December...
Sepura Taps Softil's MCPTX Technology
Mission-critical communications (MCX) device provider Sepura and the world’s leading MCX solutions enabler Softil jointly announced that Softil’s Mission Critical Push-to Talk, Data and Video (MCPTX) Software Development Kit (SDK) has been adopted by Sepura to support its Android OS-based broadband vehicle and handheld communication devices and applications.
toob Expands its Full Fibre Broadband Services over CityFibre's Network
CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, has signed an agreement with toob, a full fibre network builder and broadband provider based in the South of England, enabling them to extend their successful broadband retail proposition across CityFibre’s national footprint. toob is building its own fibre networks...
Powering the 12 GHz Band for 5G - An Early Peek at Options Featured
The debate over the usage of the 12 GHz band of the radio spectrum has been raging for a few years now, and there’s no clear end in sight. The FCC’s 2021 Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) related to access rights to the 500 MHz swath between 12.2 and 12.7 GHz and the recent Notice of Inquiry were just two more steps in an ongoing discussion about the best use of the band.
Deutsche Telekom Tests 6 GHz Frequency Spectrum in Bonn
Deutsche Telekom is campaigning for the use of additional frequency bands for mobile communications. The company tested high frequency range at 6 gigahertz (GHz) in Bonn under real-world conditions. The result: The very high frequencies compared to current bands are ideally suited for mobile communications. They could significantly increase bandwidth...
Vodafone NZ Becomes Microsoft Azure's Peering Service Partner
Vodafone New Zealand announced it has recently become a Microsoft Azure Peering Service partner. Microsoft Azure Peering Service provides direct access between Vodafone and Microsoft’s networks – providing users with diverse and highly available connectivity to Microsoft services at more locations, reducing latency and eliminating congestion. By leveraging Vodafone’s connectivity and professional services capabilities as well as Microsoft’s focus on cloud services, Vodafone aims to help organizations across Aotearoa enable a truly modern ICT experience from anywhere.
stc Bahrain Partners with Crayon & Microsoft to Offer Microsoft Services to Business Customers
Stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, signed a strategic partner agreement with Microsoft and Crayon to offer Microsoft services portfolio to its business customers. As part of the partnership, stc Bahrain will be collaborating with Crayon, a Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider, to provide the latest technology solutions to SMEs and corporates in Bahrain.
Transcelestial Showcases 10Gbps 5G Connectivity over Lasers
Transcelestia has proven that it is possible to deliver 5G connectivity wirelessly using laser technology at a 10Gbps capacity. The technology showcase took place at a new demonstration site at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS Tech Lab). Transcelestial launched the new public 5G demonstration facility in collaboration with UTS...
OneWeb, Q-KON Africa to Distribute LEO Satellite Connectivity Services in Africa
OneWeb recently announced a distribution partner agreement with Q-KON Africa, a specialist technology company that supplies solutions based on satellite, wireless and VoIP technologies, to offer broadband connectivity services in African countries. Q-KON Africa connects “off-grid” locations through their satellite broadband service, Twoobii, to core networks throughout Africa reliably and...
ForgeRock Launches New Cloud-native Governance Offering
ForgeRock, a global digital identity leader, yesterday announced its new ForgeRock Identity Governance solution, a comprehensive cloud-native governance offering designed to help solve security and compliance challenges for large enterprises at scale. By converging ForgeRock Identity Governance with the company’s industry leading Identity and Access Management platform, enterprises gain efficiencies...
Mediaroom Play Powers Next-Gen of Bell Fibe TV Service
MediaKind announced that Mediaroom Play is powering more TV services to viewers across Canada, marking a new era in media entertainment experiences. Mediaroom Play combines the quality of experience brought by the Mediaroom IPTV platform with the wealth of applications offered by Android TV. The deployment enables TV providers to bring live TV, on-demand shows and movies, Cloud PVR, apps, voice remote, and powerful search, all in one place. With Google Play Store integration, providers can also offer access to over 7,000 apps including some of the favorite streaming content applications, positioning themselves as leading aggregators of media services in Canada. Most recently, MediaKind worked with Bell Canada on the latest evolution of its Fibe TV service.
Vodafone Opens UK’s First Edge Innovation Lab
Vodafone has opened a new Edge Innovation Lab in MediaCity, Salford – the first of its kind in the UK. The lab will support the development of Manchester, and the surrounding region, into a Northern digital powerhouse. The Edge Innovation Lab at HOST, the Home of Skills & Technology,...
Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon AR2 Processor for AR Glasses
During Snapdragon Summit 2022, Qualcomm Technologies revealed the Snapdragon® AR2 Gen 1 Platform, which delivers groundbreaking AR technology that will unlock a new generation of sleek, highly capable glasses. The Company built Snapdragon AR2 from the ground up to revolutionize the headworn glass form factor and usher in a...
