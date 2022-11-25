ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC San Diego

Tesla Is Still Dominant, But Its U.S. Market Share Is Eroding as Cheaper EVs Arrive

Tesla is still the top-selling electric vehicle brand in the U.S., but its dominance is eroding as more affordable models proliferate. S&P Global Mobility reports Tesla's market share of new registered electric vehicles in the U.S. stood at 65% through the third quarter, down from 71% last year. The firm...
ComfortDelGro, Gojek Partner to Tackle Driver Shortage as Ride Demand Surges in Singapore

Singapore's largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro will allow ride-hailing app Gojek access to its taxis to address the shortage of private-hire drivers in Singapore. Private-hire companies have been rushing to attract more drivers to meet surging passenger demand after the city-state lifted pandemic restrictions. It's a win-win situation, say both companies,...
China Protests Send Global Stocks Lower as Strategists See Covid Disruption Persisting

Almost three years of lockdown measures have dragged down the Chinese economy and pushed youth unemployment to nearly 20%. UBS strategists noted that a widening of infections could exacerbate global supply chain interruptions and cause domestic headwinds to spill into global markets. "While the setback to sentiment from protests in...
China's Factory Activity Data Misses Expectations; Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Wednesday ahead of the release of data on China's November factory activity came in lower than expected, seeing a contraction for the second month in a row. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded 0.93% higher, the Shanghai...
These Are Shaping Up to Be the Best and Worst Luxury Real Estate Markets for 2023

In a ranking 25 of the world's top luxury real estate markets, Dubai topped the list, with prices expected to increase 13.5% in 2023, according to Knight Frank. Seoul and London are expected to be the worst performers. Even the strongest luxury markets are expected to cool next year, as...
China's Covid Infections Drop for the First Time in More Than a Week

BEIJING — Mainland China reported the first decline in daily Covid infections in more than a week on Monday. The country said local infections, mostly asymptomatic, totaled 38,421, down from a record high of 40,052 reported for Sunday, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. The last time...

