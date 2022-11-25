Read full article on original website
Hong Kong Stocks Lead Losses in Asia on China Unrest, Oil at Lowest in 2022
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks led losses in a negative Asia-Pacific session on Monday amid unrest in China over its continued zero-Covid policy. Oil futures hovered around new 2022 lows as demand concerns from the world's second-largest consumer of oil weighed on prices. The...
Top Wall Street Analysts Say Buy These Stocks During a Market Downturn
Even though the holiday week ended on a positive note for stocks, more volatility is likely in the cards. All eyes are on November's upcoming payrolls report, due out Dec. 2. Further, the Federal Reserve's Dec. 13-14 meeting looms ahead, and investors await the central bank's next steps on its monetary policy campaign. There is still plenty of time for stocks to churn before the year ends.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, DraftKings, Biogen, Williams-Sonoma and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Apple — Apple shares fell 3.89% following a report that iPhone production could take a big hit due to unrest at a Foxconn factory in China, amid protests in China against the nation's zero-Covid policy. Analysts have expressed concern about recent manufacturing interruptions ahead of the holiday season too.
Stock Futures Are Flat as Wall Street Awaits Fed Chair Powell's Speech
Stock futures were little changed Tuesday evening as Wall Street awaits a Wednesday speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that may give further insight into future rate hikes. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped...
China's Factory Activity Data Misses Expectations; Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Wednesday ahead of the release of data on China's November factory activity came in lower than expected, seeing a contraction for the second month in a row. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded 0.93% higher, the Shanghai...
It's Been a Volatile Year for the Market: These Are the Key Things to Know Before Rebalancing Your Portfolio
After a volatile year for the stock and bond markets, it may be time to rebalance your portfolio by shifting assets back to match your original goals. As the markets fluctuate, your asset allocation may drift from its initial percentages, and no longer align with your risk tolerance. Many investors...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Wall Street is looking for a rebound after Monday's rout, which came as investors watched protests in China against the government's harsh anti-Covid measures. China's economy is already prone to fits and starts due to President Xi Jinping's "zero Covid" policy, which relies heavily on mass quarantines, and mass unrest would create a new level of uncertainty for the nation of 1.4 billion people, as well as global markets. This week, investors are also preparing to digest a new wave of earnings reports (Hewlett Packard Enterprise reports after the bell Tuesday) and the November jobs report, which lands Friday. Read live markets updates here.
China Protests Send Global Stocks Lower as Strategists See Covid Disruption Persisting
Almost three years of lockdown measures have dragged down the Chinese economy and pushed youth unemployment to nearly 20%. UBS strategists noted that a widening of infections could exacerbate global supply chain interruptions and cause domestic headwinds to spill into global markets. "While the setback to sentiment from protests in...
Charts Suggest the S&P 500 Is at a ‘Make-Or-Break' Moment, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that the S&P 500 is at a critical moment that could send it higher or cut its upward trajectory short. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that the S&P 500 could be due for some near-term turbulence if it can't break out above last week's highs," Cramer said.
CrowdStrike Shares Tumble on Weaker-Than-Expected Growth in New Revenue
CrowdStrike shares dropped 18% after the company reported third-quarter results that beat estimates but said new revenue growth was weaker than expected. CEO George Kurtz blamed disappointing new annual recurring revenue on "macroeconomic headwinds." CrowdStrike shares plunged 18% in extended trading on Tuesday after the cybersecurity company reported third-quarter results...
Jim Cramer Says He Likes Stocks in These 4 Industries Over Tech Right Now
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of industries they should eye over tech when managing their portfolios. His advice echoes his urging last month for investors to buy recession-resilient stocks rather than stick with struggling tech companies. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of...
These Are Shaping Up to Be the Best and Worst Luxury Real Estate Markets for 2023
In a ranking 25 of the world's top luxury real estate markets, Dubai topped the list, with prices expected to increase 13.5% in 2023, according to Knight Frank. Seoul and London are expected to be the worst performers. Even the strongest luxury markets are expected to cool next year, as...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Workday, CrowdStrike, Horizon Therapeutics and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Workday — Workday gained 6% postmarket Tuesday after earnings beat Wall Street estimates on both the top- and bottom lines. The software vendor reported adjusted earnings per share of 99 cents on $1.6 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share and $1.59 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
Defying Forecasts, Crude Oil Prices Have Wiped Out Most of This Year's Gains and Could Head Lower
Oil prices were briefly negative for the year Monday, a surprising turnaround from projections that crude could be in short supply and selling at much higher prices. For consumers, that means cheaper-than-expected fuel, and gasoline prices are expected to fall below last year's level by Christmas, according to OPIS. Oil...
As BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy, What to Know About Crypto Investor Protections
Crypto lender BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday, about two weeks after the collapse of FTX. Investor protections for crypto are different from those for more traditional holdings, such as stocks and bonds. Crypto falls in a gray area of law and regulation, according to legal experts. Investors must...
China's Covid Infections Drop for the First Time in More Than a Week
BEIJING — Mainland China reported the first decline in daily Covid infections in more than a week on Monday. The country said local infections, mostly asymptomatic, totaled 38,421, down from a record high of 40,052 reported for Sunday, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. The last time...
CEO of Multimillion-Dollar Company Casetify Shares His No. 1 ‘Super Underrated' Business Tip
Wesley Ng learned the fundamentals of running a business by watching his parents run their restaurant in Hong Kong. "It was not venture-backed obviously," the 41-year-old said with a laugh. "What's the most important thing to have to survive? Profits." Ng now runs his own business, Casetify, with the same...
ComfortDelGro, Gojek Partner to Tackle Driver Shortage as Ride Demand Surges in Singapore
Singapore's largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro will allow ride-hailing app Gojek access to its taxis to address the shortage of private-hire drivers in Singapore. Private-hire companies have been rushing to attract more drivers to meet surging passenger demand after the city-state lifted pandemic restrictions. It's a win-win situation, say both companies,...
