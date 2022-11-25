Read full article on original website
European Markets Head for Lower Open as Covid Protests in China Continue
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a lower open on Monday as investors keep a close eye on unrest in China as protests against strict Covid measures and lockdowns erupted over the weekend. The unrest came as infections surged, prompting more local Covid...
European Markets Head for Mixed Open as China's Covid Policy Takes Center Stage
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a mixed open as investors continue to monitor news from China over Covid restrictions. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains in the Asia-Pacific alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Hibbett, Silvergate Capital, Chemours and More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Hibbett (HIBB) – The sporting goods retailer's stock slid 5.7% in the premarket after it missed top and bottom line estimates for its latest quarter. Hibbett was hit by higher expenses which cut into its profit margins, although the company reaffirmed its full-year forecast.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, Chevron, Bilibili, Hibbett & More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Bilibili — Shares surged 22% after Bilibili posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue. The Chinese internet company's daily and monthly active users rose 25% from the prior year. Hibbett — Shares of Hibbett dropped 11.5% after the company posted a...
Energy Markets Are Facing ‘One Or Two Years of Extreme Volatility,' Enel CEO Says
The CEO of Italian power firm Enel told CNBC Tuesday that turbulence in energy markets was likely to persist for some time. "The turbulence we're going to have will remain — it might change a little bit, the pattern, but we're looking at one or two years of extreme volatility in the energy markets," Francesco Starace tells CNBC.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Apple, Taboola, Biogen and More
Apple (AAPL) – Apple could reportedly see a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro models due to Covid-related unrest at contract manufacturer Foxconn's China factory. A person familiar with assembly operations told Bloomberg that Apple and Foxconn do expect to be able to make up that shortfall in 2023. Apple slid 1.7% in premarket trading.
Treasury Yields Pull Back as Traders Weigh Impact of China Protest on Supply Chain
Treasury yields dipped Monday as traders weighed growing unrest in China over the country's Covid policies and awaited economic data. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was trading about 2 basis points lower at 3.67%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was trading at around 4.44%, after falling by 3 basis points.
CrowdStrike Shares Tumble on Weaker-Than-Expected Growth in New Revenue
CrowdStrike shares dropped 18% after the company reported third-quarter results that beat estimates but said new revenue growth was weaker than expected. CEO George Kurtz blamed disappointing new annual recurring revenue on "macroeconomic headwinds." CrowdStrike shares plunged 18% in extended trading on Tuesday after the cybersecurity company reported third-quarter results...
China's Covid Infections Drop for the First Time in More Than a Week
BEIJING — Mainland China reported the first decline in daily Covid infections in more than a week on Monday. The country said local infections, mostly asymptomatic, totaled 38,421, down from a record high of 40,052 reported for Sunday, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. The last time...
U.S. Criticizes China's Zero Covid Strategy, Says Beijing Needs to Boost Vaccination Among Elderly
Top U.S. health officials said China's zero Covid strategy is not an effective way to control the virus, and Beijing should focus on vaccinating the elderly. The White House, in a statement, said the Chinese people have the right to protest peacefully. Rare protests broke out against Covid lockdowns in...
Hoping to Beat the Tourist Crowd on Your Trip to Japan? That Ship Has Sailed
I thought I managed to beat the tourist crowds on my recent trip to Japan. On my first night in Osaka, I managed to get a picture with the famed Glico sign without anyone else in the background. But perhaps I should've chalked it up to the fact that it...
ComfortDelGro, Gojek Partner to Tackle Driver Shortage as Ride Demand Surges in Singapore
Singapore's largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro will allow ride-hailing app Gojek access to its taxis to address the shortage of private-hire drivers in Singapore. Private-hire companies have been rushing to attract more drivers to meet surging passenger demand after the city-state lifted pandemic restrictions. It's a win-win situation, say both companies,...
‘Golden Era' for Britain and China's Relationship Is Over, UK PM Rishi Sunak Says
Beijing's move toward even greater authoritarianism posed a systemic challenge to Britain's values and interests, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned. "Let's be clear, the so-called golden era is over," Sunak said Monday at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London. His comments come shortly after public demonstrations were held across China...
China Touts Vaccination Progress as It Seeks Reopening Path; Encourages Booster Shots for Seniors
BEIJING — Mainland China announced significant progress Tuesday in getting Covid-19 booster shots for people "over age 80." As of Monday, 65.8% of that age category had received booster shots, an official told reporters. That's up from 40% as of Nov. 11, according to prior disclosures. China also announced...
