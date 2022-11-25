ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Tesla Is Still Dominant, But Its U.S. Market Share Is Eroding as Cheaper EVs Arrive

Tesla is still the top-selling electric vehicle brand in the U.S., but its dominance is eroding as more affordable models proliferate. S&P Global Mobility reports Tesla's market share of new registered electric vehicles in the U.S. stood at 65% through the third quarter, down from 71% last year. The firm...
NBC Miami

Energy Markets Are Facing ‘One Or Two Years of Extreme Volatility,' Enel CEO Says

The CEO of Italian power firm Enel told CNBC Tuesday that turbulence in energy markets was likely to persist for some time. "The turbulence we're going to have will remain — it might change a little bit, the pattern, but we're looking at one or two years of extreme volatility in the energy markets," Francesco Starace tells CNBC.
NBC Miami

ComfortDelGro, Gojek Partner to Tackle Driver Shortage as Ride Demand Surges in Singapore

Singapore's largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro will allow ride-hailing app Gojek access to its taxis to address the shortage of private-hire drivers in Singapore. Private-hire companies have been rushing to attract more drivers to meet surging passenger demand after the city-state lifted pandemic restrictions. It's a win-win situation, say both companies,...
NBC Miami

NASA Cancels Satellite to Monitor Greenhouse Gases Due to Rocketing Cost

NASA is canceling a planned satellite that was going to intensely monitor greenhouse gases over the Americas because it got too costly and complicated. But the space agency said it will still be watching human-caused carbon pollution but in different ways. NASA on Tuesday announced that its GeoCarb mission, which...
NBC Miami

China Protests Send Global Stocks Lower as Strategists See Covid Disruption Persisting

Almost three years of lockdown measures have dragged down the Chinese economy and pushed youth unemployment to nearly 20%. UBS strategists noted that a widening of infections could exacerbate global supply chain interruptions and cause domestic headwinds to spill into global markets. "While the setback to sentiment from protests in...
NBC Miami

China Might Not Make Major Changes to Its Covid Policy Any Time Soon, Despite Weekend Protests

China won't likely make major changes to its Covid policy in the near future, despite this weekend's protests, analysts said. "Without a clear guidance from the top, local officials are inclined to play safe by sticking to the existing zero-Covid stance," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. "It upset many people, who expect[ed] more loosening following the '20 measures'" announced earlier this month.
NBC Miami

European Markets Head for Lower Open as Covid Protests in China Continue

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a lower open on Monday as investors keep a close eye on unrest in China as protests against strict Covid measures and lockdowns erupted over the weekend. The unrest came as infections surged, prompting more local Covid...
NBC Miami

European Markets Head for Mixed Open as China's Covid Policy Takes Center Stage

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a mixed open as investors continue to monitor news from China over Covid restrictions. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains in the Asia-Pacific alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time.
NBC Miami

China's Covid Infections Drop for the First Time in More Than a Week

BEIJING — Mainland China reported the first decline in daily Covid infections in more than a week on Monday. The country said local infections, mostly asymptomatic, totaled 38,421, down from a record high of 40,052 reported for Sunday, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. The last time...

Comments / 0

Community Policy