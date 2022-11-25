Supporters of the Christian Community Service Center (CCSC) gathered at the Post Oak Hotel for the 2022 Azalea Gala, honoring CCSC volunteer Joan O’Leary. Azalea Gala committee members Anne and Don Baronitis, and emcee KHOU 11’s Shern-Min Chow (pictured, from left) were among those who helped raise more than $560,000 for CCSC programs to provide emergency food and financial assistance, job search, and vocational training for people in need. Guests enjoyed live music by Maestro Thomas Jaber of The Shepherd School of Music, and Ana Treviño-Godfrey and Jonathan Godfrey, of the Mercury Chamber Orchestra. Surrounded by her children and grandchildren, Joan O’Leary was called to the stage to accept the gala honoree award from CCSC Board Chair Judy Agee. CCSC president and chief executive officer Michelle Shonbeck credited Joan as being instrumental in shaping the mission of the organization.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO