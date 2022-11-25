Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Police find two gunshot victims after responding to a major accident in southwest Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
thebuzzmagazines.com
Azalea gala
Supporters of the Christian Community Service Center (CCSC) gathered at the Post Oak Hotel for the 2022 Azalea Gala, honoring CCSC volunteer Joan O’Leary. Azalea Gala committee members Anne and Don Baronitis, and emcee KHOU 11’s Shern-Min Chow (pictured, from left) were among those who helped raise more than $560,000 for CCSC programs to provide emergency food and financial assistance, job search, and vocational training for people in need. Guests enjoyed live music by Maestro Thomas Jaber of The Shepherd School of Music, and Ana Treviño-Godfrey and Jonathan Godfrey, of the Mercury Chamber Orchestra. Surrounded by her children and grandchildren, Joan O’Leary was called to the stage to accept the gala honoree award from CCSC Board Chair Judy Agee. CCSC president and chief executive officer Michelle Shonbeck credited Joan as being instrumental in shaping the mission of the organization.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Art for Alzheimer’s
Houston seniors at Belmont Village Senior Living hosted an art show and auction that raised funds to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Patricia Will and Jan Kaiser (pictured, from left) organized the event for residents, guests, and members of the community. The art pieces up for sale were created by residents of Belmont Village. Residents have enjoyed finding their inner Picasso in art classes that began before the pandemic and have recently resumed due to high demand. The senior artists have been honing their skills during weekly watercolor classes led by a fellow resident and artist. In addition to enjoying creativity and social interaction, participating in the arts encourages healthy aging by strengthening cognitive function and memory.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Books can take you anywhere
Horn Elementary School and Bellaire community leaders gathered for the unveiling of the school’s new library mural. Horn Principal Vanessa Flores, City of Bellaire community relations administrator Cheryl Bright, Fire Chief Deacon Tittel, artist Tom Renick, City Council Member Win Frazier, City Manager Sharon Citino, and Horn librarian Marcela Landestoy (pictured, from left) were excited about the newly completed work of art. Horn staff and PTO wanted to make the library a more inviting space, so they partnered with artists Tom Renick and Ted Bragg, a Marvel comic book artist. Inspired by Around the World in 80 Days by Jules Verne, the mural reminds students that books can transport them anywhere at any time through the power of reading.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Auction season has begun
Rummel Creek Elementary School (RCE) moms Danielle Kiser, Katherine Pitzinger, Whitney Ruldolph, and Amy Beller (pictured, from left) kicked off the auction-party season in style. In anticipation of the Midnight in Paris-themed school auction in April, the fundraising parties have begun. A group of RCE parents, the Swillings, Bousheris, Gentrys, Greens, Hillers, Hobsons, Lambs, McCullochs, McDonalds, Moraleses, Schlossers, and Stockwells hosted a costumed bash that sold out in just 15 minutes, raising $9,000 for the PTA. Guests enjoyed food by La Viva, dancers, a DJ, juggling acts and flame throwers, along with signature cocktails “To Kill Ya” and “Vampire’s Bite.”
thebuzzmagazines.com
The Memory Mill
Her memories loom as large and clear as her home’s front picture window. “It’s the eye to the neighborhood,” says Terese Wagner of the expansive glass pane in the living room of her 1953 ranch house, the walls that shaped her childhood, little toes dipping into shag carpet, the colors of a coral reef. “Dark blue and neon green. It was the hippest thing you’ve ever seen.”
thebuzzmagazines.com
Hanukkah Joy
Joyce Schechter is about as close to a fairy godmother as you can get, having given countless hours to so many Houston organizations. As generous as Joyce is when it comes to nonprofits, she’s just as generous with her home. She is always entertaining family and friends, setting the most beautiful and elaborate tables filled with pieces from her many collections: pumpkins of all colors and sizes, a rainbow of intricate porcelain fruits and vegetables, hearts, antique silver wine cups. And dreidels, the spinning tops used for the Hanukkah game of dreidel.
thebuzzmagazines.com
What happens in Vegas…
Event co-chairs Disney and Max Harris (pictured with “Elvis” and Vegas showgirls) helped Children’s Museum Houston hit the jackpot raising nearly $1 million from this year’s Viva Las Vegas gala. Along with Disney and Max, fellow co-chairs Lexi and Michael Marek and Liz and Crosby Scofield helped bring the glitz and glam of Las Vegas to The Corinthian with an evening fitting of adventures on the Strip. More than 500 guests joined together to raise money to support the Museum’s educational and outreach programs, while enjoying a casino-themed party, an unforgettable dinner including an Elvis-themed dessert, live auction, and music from the Drywater Band. The live auction was chaired by Holly Radom and Katie Arnoldy and featured sought-after items that helped secure the evening’s fundraising success.
thebuzzmagazines.com
A rendezvous with success
Dress for Success Houston (DFS Houston) hosted Rendezvous with Dress for Success Houston. Chaired by Monisa Cline, Myrtle Jones, and Linda Padon (pictured, from left), the sold-out event celebrated 24 years of empowering more than 46,000 women in the community by providing professional attire and other assistance. More than 500 guests gathered at The Revaire and raised $620,000. The evening program began with a welcome from KHOU Channel 11’s Mia Gradney and an update from DFS Houston president Lauren Levicki Courville. Auction co-chairs Susie Cunningham, Kate Dearing Fowler, Monica Richards, and Katherine Orellana Ross kept the bidding wars going with fabulous, curated packages, and Kristine Mills Band entertained the crowd while they dined on the culinary creations.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Pin Oak LAX
The Pin Oak Middle School girls’ lacrosse team competed in the pre-season Lacrosse Roads Tournament this fall in The Woodlands. The two goalies, eighth-grader Annie Kong and sixth-grader Payton Lafitte, had several strong saves that kept the other teams from scoring. Seventh grader Sara Patel’s defensive skills intimidated the other teams. Key goals and assists were made by many players including Charlotte Allen, Maddie Wasaff, Madeleine Tejtel, Taylor Sprinkle, Charlotte Heemer, and Ainsley Mann. Pictured (top row, from left) are Coach Sam Ferrell, Annie Kong, Charlotte Heemer, Madeleine Tejtel, Tekla Borski, Ainsley Mann, Taylor Sprinkle, Coach Paul Kirkaldy, Maddie Wasaff, Sara Patel, Coach Jennifer Sprinkle, Alegra Garcia-Allante; (bottom row, from left) Payton Lafitte, Riley Lafitte, Gwyneth Leitch, Savanna Ripley, Georgia McQuire, Charlotte Allen, and Cassie Scheet.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Tournament win
The Westbury Wildcats 12U Baseball Tournament Team won the Perfect Game Baseball Association (PGBA) tournament at Premier Baseball in Tomball. The team climbed to the top as they won back-to-back games against the Houston Warriors, Prospect United, and eventually defeated the Texas Rattlers for the Championship. Pictured (back row, from left) are Coach Edward Reyna, Coach Jamal Singleton, Head Coach Travis Younkin; (middle row, from left) Manny Garcia, Me’Shai Alexander, Wesley Byer, Jamal Singleton, Christopher Reyna, Gray Younkin; (front row, from left) Ryan Horbaczewski, Taylor Anthony, Mattias Ugalde, Roman Smith, and Alexandria Kell.
thebuzzmagazines.com
SportzBuzz - December 2022
It was a historic season for the Memorial Mustangs tennis team, which advanced to the UIL State Tournament in team tennis for a record-breaking 14th consecutive season. “That’s a huge deal,” said Mustangs tennis coach Budd Booth. “It’s an extremely difficult feat to accomplish. Our kids work hard each and every year. Plus, we have a great staff and programs such as weight training, nutrition, and video work that put our players in the best position to be successful.”
Comments / 0